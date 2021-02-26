Did your mother, when she was speaking firmly to you, ever say, “No ifs, ands or buts?” My mother did, usually with a smile. Perhaps I said ‘No ifs, ands or buts’ to our kids, too. That phrase immediately popped into my mind when I received in the mail the stories from Diana Wolski of Poneto.
Granddaughters Katie, 12, and Madi used to do and say so many funny things when they were little — here are two their grandmother just couldn’t forget.
Katie, about 3 at the time, didn’t want to go to bed like most kids. Her mom finally got frustrated and said with a stern voice, “Katie, get that happy little butt up to bed now.” Katie started up the stairs, turned around and looked her mom in the eye and said, “Well, my little butt isn’t very happy right now!” Katie’s mother fought really hard not to laugh.
And here is another story from Diana. Madi was about 4 and her dad told her it was time for bed. Madi asked him if she could stay up longer and he said, “No, it’s bedtime.” Madi replied, “Now, Daddy, that is not the answer I wanted!”
Here is a story from our niece Lucretia Cardenas of Texas, the mother of Alessandra. Cristiano, 6, and cousin Alessandra, 6, were jumping down the stairs in the front of their grandparents’ house. Cristiano could clear all the steps and wanted a bigger challenge. “Grandma needs to build a taller house 10 stories high so I can jump down from that!” Cristiano said. “OK, you do that and then you can go to the hospital,” Alessandra said in a matter-of-fact tone.
Tia, 3, saw a picture of a toucan and said, “Wow, I never saw a rainbow parrot before!” — Courtney Zuehsow (mother of Tia) of rural Garrett.
Our grandchildren in Chile — Priscilla, 4, and Oliver, 2 — love the Mary Poppins movie and watch it over and over. Sometimes Mary Poppins’ words pop up in their conversation. For example, when Priscilla announced that their mother is beautiful, Oliver corrected her. “Mommy is cheeky!” he said.
Our other 4-year-old granddaughter, Sara, was having lunch with her mother. Liz was enjoying salmon and spinach with salad dressing. As they were eating, Sara observed, “Mom, I know what you are eating: fish, lettuce and syrup!”
