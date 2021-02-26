Nancy Taylor shared this photo of herself with their granddaughter. She wrote, “As ‘Nana,’ not ‘Grandma,’ I was tickled to see that my daughter-in-law, Kelcie Taylor, dressed my granddaughter, Elliott, in a ‘Nana’ shirt for our ‘play date.’ She doesn’t sit still much, so it was great to get a quick photo before she wanted down. People have noticed that we have the same smile in this picture! This picture was 6-months ago and Elliott was 11-months old. Elliott hasn’t slowed down any either! Joe and I, along with Moose and Deb Miller, are loving being first time grandparents.” And here is the “rest of the story” — their expressions are the same, Nancy said, “because she has no teeth and I have braces. And I don’t like to smile with my braces showing!”