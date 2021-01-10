Q. Our house was built in 1974 and over the years we have done some exterior remodeling like roof and siding. Now it’s time to remodel our bathrooms. We have two full baths and one-half bath. We hired a remodeling contractor to do a minor make over of the half bath including changing the vanity to a pedestal lavatory and replacing the toilet. Our contractor asked us to choose these fixtures and we picked out the fixtures at a plumbing supply house. I did not realize there were so many choices of toilets. Currently we have a standard round bowl toilet. Should I deviate from that? What are the pros and cons to toilets? — Treva
A. Let us talk toilets. There are basically three toilet designs: one piece, two piece or wall mount.
You probably have a two piece currently because they are the most cost effective and round bowl is the most common.
A one piece is sleeker looking, often with an elongated bowl and it usually costs more. Remember that an elongated toilet will increase the length of the toilet by 2” which can make a big difference if space is at a minimum. Be sure to check the door swing dimensions.
Wall hung toilets are more expensive but also require a different set up of waste line connection because of the wall mount; it is the only toilet you can sweep under. These are not common and would need to get replaced with the same type unless you want to rework the plumbing.
The standard toilet height is 15” — measured from the floor to the top of the seat. They also come 17” high which nowadays they call comfort height or handicap because they are easier to get up from.
The standard rough in size is 12” which is the measurement from the back of the toilet to the center of the bolts of the toilet flange. They also come as a 11” and 15” off set but these are rare and are generally used to fix a problem, mistake, or modification of the bath walls. Toilets also come with dual flush, one is a larger amount of water flush, 1.6 gallon or a water saver flush with .6 gallon of water used.
