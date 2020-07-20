I don’t necessarily consider it a rite of passage.
As my stepdaughter jokingly likes to remind me, it’s more that I’m getting older.
Last week, I underwent my very first — and last for several years — colonscopy procedure.
My results were very good. My doctor said he doesn’t want to see me — or at least my behind — for 10 years.
A colonoscopy is one of those things men and women are advised to do when they reach the magic age of 50.
If you have not had a colonoscopy, the purpose is to screen for possible colon cancer risk factors, such as polyps.
Without getting too graphic, the doctor inserts a long, flexible tube, equipped with a tiny video camera, into the patient’s rectum, to look at the interior of the colon.
I’m going by how the Mayo Clinic’s website describes the procedure. I slept through my colonoscopy.
To commemorate the experience, the hospital gave me my very own, commemorative set of photos that I haven’t looked at.
While people like to share baby and vacation photos, I don’t anticipate sharing photos of my colonoscopy any time soon, either.
They won’t be posted online, and they won’t be part of a Facebook memory of say 5-7 years ago, either.
The actual colonoscopy was a piece of cake, largely since they gave me an anesthetic so I was asleep for the whole thing.
Getting to the day before the procedure was easy, but there are dietary steps you need to take to prepare, beginning a week before your procedure.
My instructions meant eliminating nuts, all fresh fruit and fresh vegetables a week before my colonoscopy. In the days leading up to the procedure, I had to stop taking over-the-counter vitamins as well.
The day before, you begin the liquid diet component. My diet included gelatin, white grape juice, water, beef and chicken broth. Anything with red or purple is prohibited because it can look like blood during the colonoscopy.
All of this is perfectly understandable.
Then, there’s the prep solution. The purpose is to clean out the system so that the doctor has a clear view of any issues in your colon.
In advance of the procedure, I was prescribed a gallon-sized jug — think one that contains windshield washer fluid for a car — that had about a half-inch of a white powder in the bottom.
The morning before the procedure, I was instructed to fill the jug with lukewarm water, shake it thoroughly and refrigerate it. The instructions also read, “You may include a flavor packet of your choice if one was included.”
My flavor packet was lemon.
Let me tell you, mixing the flavor packet did not make for lemonade.
Beginning at 6 p.m. the night before my procedure, I started drinking my not-lemonade one glass at a time until three-fourths of the jug was gone.
I pretty much slammed the first glass without issue. About halfway through the second, Mother Nature began taking effect.
I got through glasses two and three before I started growing very tired of the taste of the not-lemonade. It’s nothing like I’ve ever tasted before, and I’m not even sure of anything that comes close, other than not-lemonade.
Glass number four was tougher, and by the time the fifth glass (and the last for the night), I was over the not-lemonade.
My instructions were to get up at 4:45 a.m., finish the rest of the not-lemonade, drink 16 ounces of water within two hours and not consume anything else until the 9:45 a.m. procedure.
My beautiful wife accompanied me to the hospital for the procedure, was there when I woke up and when the doctor returned for the follow-up discussion.
As I indicated before, I received the best news possible — the doctor doesn’t need (or want) to see my behind again for 10 years.
It’s part of being a responsible adult.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.