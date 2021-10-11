Local residents should consider the recent case of Auburn Republican Sen. Dennis Kruse as a lesson in what not to do when it comes to COVID-19 and vaccination.
The longtime state senator, aged 75, recently was released from a 10-day stay in a hospital intensive care unit, where he was being treated for COVID-19.
After returning home — on oxygen, 20 pounds lighter and with lingering balance issues — Kruse made headlines by showing no regret over almost dying and, further, making the continued case that he doesn't think people need to get vaccinated.
"I take vitamins and minerals. I always thought you get sick and you get old or you die and whatever happens, happens. I feel a personal freedom that if I want to take a shot I can take a shot and if I don’t want to I don’t have to take a shot," Kruse told Fort Wayne's WANE15 last week.
This is modern Politics 101. Never admit that you're wrong, even when you're wrong.
Perhaps at 75, Kruse has had enough of living in order to take such a lackadaisical attitude about his own health. That's his choice, I guess.
Yes, people get sick and sometimes when people get sick, they die. But there are also plenty of ways to not get sick from preventable diseases. The chance of surviving a disease you don't contract is always 100%.
Yes, getting vaccinated in Indiana remains a choice. But there's a difference between making a good choice and a bad choice.
First, let's look at the numbers.
Since March 2020, in Indiana, 5.8% of the nearly 1 million COVID-19 cases have been among those in their 70s, like Kruse.
Also since March 2020, of the 15,469 deaths attributable to COVID-19, 25.7% of those have been among people in their 70s.
That works out to 3,976 deaths on 56,982 cases — a known-case death rate of 7%.
About 1 in every 14 people age 70-79 who contracted COVID-19 went on to die from it. Perhaps Kruse spends time at Hoosier Park Racing and Casino in Anderson, because he appears to be quite the gambler.
For those 80 and older, the known-case death rate for COVID-19 is 19.8%, meaning about 1-in-5 who contract the virus will end up dying from it.
The known-case death rate all time among all Hoosiers of all ages is 1.57%, about 1-in-64. That death rate is far lower for younger people, but, as we see above, significantly higher for older people.
Most Hoosiers old enough to make it to retirement age seem to understand that risk and prefer not dying, as more than 80% of Hoosiers age 70 and older are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, putting Kruse in the extreme minority for his age group.
There's an argument that can be made that young people don't need to get vaccinated, because they're at very low risk from serious illness or death from COVID-19. That's true, by the numbers, although it's important to note that the reason why vaccination efforts are aimed at everyone is because we live in a society, and your individual risk is only part of the overall risk of a transmissible disease to your community.
But for older people, opting not to get vaccinated borders on playing roulette with your life.
Actually worse than roulette, because your odds of hitting any one number on the wheel is 1-in-37, while your odds of dying from COVID at age 70-plus are far better.
Sure, not everyone ends up contracting COVID-19, but closing on 15% of all Hoosiers have at some point. When you're older than 70, if you do end up getting it, there's a very real chance that, yes, you could die.
Here's another aspect of Kruse's saga that makes a good case for vaccination: Kruse ended up in the ICU, while his similarly-aged wife who has bone cancer suffered mild symptoms and recovered.
COVID-naysayers always make the (wrong) argument that everyone who gets really sick and dies of COVID always has some terrible comorbidity along with it.
Here we have two unvaccinated people and the generally healthy one gets laid up while the one with a serious cancer turns out fine.
COVID-19 is not predictable. Just because you think you're in good health doesn't mean squat when it comes to this virus.
If you're older than 60, you're at high risk. Period.
Lastly, let's just consider the other impacts of Kruse's choice not to get vaccinated, which he could have done for free, likely with little to no side effects, and which would have been highly effective at preventing severe illness and death among those at highest risk.
Kruse took up a local hospital bed being treated for something that likely could have been prevented, and therefore further stretched the health care staff who are needed to care for people with other life-threatening illnesses that can't be prevented with a free vaccine such as strokes, heart attacks and trauma patients.
Kruse spent 10 days in an intensive care unit and who knows how many days outside of the ICU, which may or may not be financially damaging to Kruse, but to the average Hoosier could result in a disastrous pile of medical bills.
Overall, this entire episode is a huge disappointment.
It's fine if Kruse continues to think vaccines shouldn't be mandated for all Hoosiers. That's a legitimate policy position.
But after nearly dying, the tone about vaccines so far has been dismissive at best, defiant at worst.
You'd think someone who chose not to get vaccinated and then came close to dying might look back on the experience and say, "You know, that wasn't my best decision. I'd recommend no one else go through it if they don't have to."
Kruse should acknowledge that — whether he chooses in hindsight to call it a mistake or not is irrelevant — and share his story about the very real, very serious consequences of not being vaccinated, in hopes that more Hoosiers don't follow in his footsteps.
That would be a good choice going forward.
