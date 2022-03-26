With this extended stay in Charleston, not only does it come with chores, it comes with fun opportunities to explore some of the out of the way places. With the work and school week behind us, we packed up for a day on a barrier island, Capers Island. I knew little of this island until breakfast one morning when Abe said, “Field trip on Sunday to the Boneyard Beach!” Now I have been to the Bone Church in Kutna-Hora outside of Prague, and that was fascinating with real bones! However, a bone beach? I did have to question this, but Abe just hooked up the boat, piled the kids in the truck and off we went with our water bottles full, a bit of sunscreen, and cameras. The kids all wore bathing suits under their regular clothes, although it was a bit chilly.
Leaving behind any and all of the Charleston traffic, we traveled through isolated stretches single-lane roads lined with Palm Trees and magnificent Oaks still clinging to their winter leaves draped with Spanish moss. We unloaded at the boat ramp, parked the truck and piled into the boat … all four children, myself, and our Captain for the day, Abe. The day was cool, but the sky was definitely Carolina blue as we sailed (or motored around) the Atlantic Coastline.
Capers Island is only accessible by boat, and yet on this lovely Sunday afternoon, we only saw one other boat! We motored around and parked the boat and we all tumbled out as we continued our adventure. I think I felt like I was in a novel like Robinson Crusoe or Treasure Island. In the distance we could see the boneyard beach, so it was definitely a nice long hike. Of course, hiking on a beach with four children takes a great deal of time as they began to fill the five-gallon bucket we brought along for seashells. The beach was littered with these shells as we arrived at low tide.
By the time we arrived at the Boneyard Beach, shells were forgotten. The beach itself was as wonderful as any amusement park without the crowds! The trees were for climbing, the beach was for exploring. These petrified, bleached, deaden trees were damaged during Hurricane Hugo and left on this natural island to enjoy. The kids climbed and played for hours. I even climbed one of them … kind of!
Capers Island still contains shell middens. (I had to look up that term which actually refers to such “a heap composed predominantly of the shells of MOLLUSCS and/or other shell-bearing animals such as ECHINODERMS and ARTHROPODS” according to the Canadian Encyclopedia!) It was originally occupied by the Seewee Native American tribe. By 1679, it was occupied by three Welsh brothers, Gabriel, Richard and William Capier. (Thus the name Capers Island.) These brothers stayed and raised families until after the Civil War. It is now owned by the state of South Carolina and belongs to the Cape Romain National Wildlife Refuge. Within this island there are 850 acres of maritime upland forest, 214 acres of beach front and 1,090 acres of salt marsh. It is a paradise for naturalists and photographers, and families, of course.
After climbing and a bit of swimming in the calmest of waters, we headed back to the boat. Our journey back was met by dolphins so we just stopped the boat and let them swim around and sing to us. I guess you could say it was a perfect day.
We topped it off with a late afternoon supper at the home of a friend. Edwardo fills his kitchen every Sunday with food and friends and family who stop by to eat and visit. Edwardo did not care about the salt and sand we carried into his house. He filled everyone up with a South Carolina feast, and we were grateful. By sunset, we headed home for showers, and stories and bedtime.
It is so good to know that in a world of “busy” and “hurry-ups” that time can stand still for a short amount of time. I felt like that on Sunday as I watched the children run and play with no thought of anything but joy. I felt the joy as well as I let the sunshine warm, the water lap softly onto the ancient shore with no one around but us.
If you travel to Charleston, here is just one more place to visit. You will not be sorry. The Boneyard Beach is amazing.
