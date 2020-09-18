Luke is unhappy in his new light up shoes. “We tried putting the shoes on him again this past weekend and he still hates them,” said his father, Steve Garbacz, who took this photo. “I was able to distract him for a little bit while reading him books and he even got up a couple times to fetch new books. But then after about a half hour he remembered he was wearing them and started crying again ... I put his new black sneakers on him like the ones he already has this weekend and he was totally fine with those. Go figure.”