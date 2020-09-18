At the end of dinner Florentina, 3, only had the crispy tip of a baked chicken wing left on her plate. She started to chomp on it and her mother pulled it away saying it was full of little bones which she could choke on. Florentina nodded knowingly and somberly agreed saying, “Yes, once I choked on apple bones.” — Sally Stolz (grandmother of Florentina) of Maryland
Teresa, 2, was spending time at her grandmother’s house. When she entered the kitchen, Teresa pointed with excitement to a photograph on the refrigerator and yelled out, “Daddy ... Jesus!” Her grandmother said she is afraid she is in for a disappointment! — Vi Wysong (grandmother of Teresa) of Wawaka
Some of you long-time readers know that the first two stories in today’s column are from my sisters. We three are grandmothers now, and our children are sharing stories about their children.
And many stories come from friends and colleagues who now are sharing a second generation of stories. (This column has been running since 1987.) Often stories that I receive remind me of events of the past. For example, the story from Steve Garbacz brought to mind vividly our experience with our oldest daughter’s first Halloween outfit — Big Bird. She was about 3, I believe, but maybe only 2. Terry and I picked out her outfit. When I opened the box, took out the mask and tried to put it on her, she was terrified! She eventually wore it — but it might have been the following year. And most of the time she wore it without the mask which never stopped being a cause for concern!
So back to Steve’s story. He wrote:
Here is ... a story about Luke being terrified of his new light-up sneakers.
We bought him a new pair of shoes with the lights that light up when you walk (which I thought were awesome when I was a kid). When I showed them to him, he seemed excited about it, laughing when I hit the shoes to show them light up. He even was interested when I strapped them to his feet.
Then as soon as his feet hit the ground in them he started bawling and wouldn’t walk. He was clinging to me crying his eyes out. The one night when I forced him to walk outside in them as we went for a neighborhood stroll he kept looking down at his feet crying every step he took.
Thank you to all readers for taking the time to share your stories. You are helping to brighten the lives of many people. I always need more stories! Please email me at ghoush older@kpcmedia.com or mail stories to me at 816 Mott St., Kendallville, IN 46755. Please share this column with friends and family — they might have stories to share, too!
GRACE HOUSHOLDER is a columnist and editorial writer for this newspaper. Contact her at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com.
