So much anxiety fills our lives with suffering and pain; everyone has something in their lives going on almost all of the time.
Some days we may wonder how we can keep going. Sometimes we meet people with so much sorrow in their eyes you just want to put your arms about them and hold them close to try and comfort them.
Oh, no! Not in today’s life, we cannot do that … various reasons and you know what they are.
I truly get so sick of the constant news of this protest and that protest. The TV shows are becoming so “graphic” in all aspects just to “entertain.” I feel it is done in pure disregard of “human decency.” I rarely find anything uplifting on TV and get tired of the “net.” Makes me get really down, but ... I love to sing and dance around the house, as best I can, at my age, to lift my spirits. Sometimes it is Old Fashioned Gospels, sometimes Glenn Miller, and sometimes my son’s Rock-a-Billy music ... I do love to sing!
Even the TV preachers do not spark me to listen to them. I am soured by all the “hoopla” of some. I cannot imagine Jesus acting like that at all.
I once had a doctor that reminded me of what I think Jesus might look like if He came back today. He was a very nice-looking young man, with such a beautiful smile and such a wonderful caring voice and mannerisms. I felt better each time I had an appointment with him because he was so kind, plus very gifted as a doctor.
When you read in the Bible about “going in your room or closet” and being quiet with our father ... well, that really is a beautiful experience. I know when I miss a day of quiet prayer time and have to “work it in” in my day ... I miss something very special. Sometimes, I do not even want to end my prayer time because I am in such a “peaceful place,” with my father, Jesus and the Holy Spirit.
The joy I feel in my soul, as I “talk” with my father, brings me so much relief over concerns that I have, it is just like I never want us to end our conversation. No, I cannot hear our father’s voice, but I can look out my window and see the glory He has given to us, each and every day we awaken. Even if it is raining I can almost hear the “soft raindrops” bouncing off the leaves, bringing a freshness of spirit to all nature that is “drinking in” scents that come my way, of that “freshness,” He sends to us for comfort and peace.
Our father also knows when something is amiss in our lives and He sends special folks, urging them, sometimes, I feel, like them thinking, “Hmm, do not know what I am going to do today ... oh ... there’s a thought, I need to give her/him a call; I need to go here, hmm, wonder why ... oh well ... and the list of the “unknown” feelings we get, to do something, just in a whim, and it turns out to be more than a “whim,” seems our father was “calling us.” So, be sure and listen the next time you get that “call.” It may be really important!
In this busy world of ours, we often think we are just too busy to take the time out to pray ... too many appointments, hurry to this or that place. Then we wonder why we are so “frazzled” at the end of the day. So, again, stop and pause and go to your quiet place and feel peace and our father’s love.
Our father encourages us to “talk” to him, I think sometimes because we need to slow down our pace in life and what better way than to take prayer time to do so.
So when you get to feeling down, worried about whatever is causing you concern, take a “time out” and turn to your father, knowing how much He loves you to “visit” him. Yes, indeed, He knows before you ask, but I think we need to show our love for him, by asking, and letting him know how much WE LOVE HIM, and how much we trust him to help us live our lives the best we can, listening to his guidance, and thus helping our brothers and sisters we meet along this path we are all traveling.
May God bless you, your family, and any animal companions you may have.
