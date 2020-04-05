Q. Our house is 20 years old and has white vinyl siding. At first, I was able to wash down the porch walls but had to be careful because every weep hole drained dark, dirty water. If it wasn’t wiped up immediately, it was there to stay. Now I can no longer do any cleaning. I have been told it should be power washed, but I’m sure that would force water under the siding, and I’d have the dark streaks. The house has mold/mildew all over the north side and dust, dirt and bug spots on all sides. Can this be cleaned so the white looks better? — Olene from Kimmell
A. Keeping the new appearance of white vinyl siding can be a task with all kinds of factors.
Moisture, air movement, dirt mold can all be problematic to vinyl siding especially if water and landscaping are not kept in check.
A gutter leak or overgrown vegetation can cause unwanted moisture and when moisture is combined with dirt all kinds of unwanted things can grow.
First of all, vinyl siding is not waterproof, it is designed to shed water but if water is windblown or pressure sprayed, it can penetrate the siding to the sub surface of the wall and if not properly dried can cause damage and possible leakage.
There are some real tricks to washing the vinyl siding of your house with or without pressure washing. Several cleaning solutions are effective, from homemade vinegar and water solutions to store bought stronger solutions.
When pressure washing, you can damage your siding, so the gentle approach is better. Don’t spray in an unnatural direction like up forcing water under the seams or against the channel trims.
Gentle washing with good old soap and water can also brighten up your siding. There are also materials that you can apply to the siding after washing that will allow for easier cleaning in the future.
