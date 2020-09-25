Read Matthew 4:1-11, Luke 15:11-32, 15:1-7
There are many great writings about journeys: "Pilgrim’s Progress" and "The Lord of the Rings" to name two that took the reader to faraway places in which great trials took place to transform the lives of those who so journeyed. And the surprising aspect which I deduct to be truth is that it wasn’t the end result which transformed the travelers, but the journey itself. Yes, the ending point is important, but the journey is the one which strengthened, challenged, motivated and empowered the travelers to their final destinations.
In trying to understand how important the journey is reflect on Moses and the people he led out of Egypt (found in Exodus in the Bible). When they first left captivity, they were weak from their enslavement to the Egyptians and if they were to try and take possession of the land, they would have been defeated. It was the journey that allowed the population to build up their strength and abilities to possess the promise land. (Please note: this came after a great sin of worshiping a false god of their own creation.) The journey allowed the proper timing to take place in order for those who traveled to go through specific trial and difficulties which prepared them for when they would need to stand for themselves.
The passages provided are probably two of the most famous recorded in the Bible: Jesus’ temptations and the Prodigal Son. One is a true incident (the temptations) and the other is a parable — an over-exaggerated tale which proves a point to the reader/hearer. Jesus’ journey took him into the wilderness. There, Satan had complete focus on trying to have Jesus fall into his schemes and to deny God the Father and to have Jesus worship him (Satan). Jesus’ state of being was compromised by his fasting beforehand for 40 days and nights. Yet Jesus remained in the center of God’s will by using Scriptures as his foundation and belief. This journey had to take place because Jesus (being very much man) had to be brought to a place where he realized the same need mankind has at their weakest point. This allows Jesus to not only have understanding but empathy for his creation. (Not that he didn’t have it before, but to experience it personally makes it more real to the individual.)
The Luke passage of the Prodigal Son shows what type of journey mankind wants for themselves, which is very relevant to today’s society. This story proves the point that when man is self-centered and selfish, it only leads to ruin and emptiness. The son didn’t realize all that he had at home with his family until he went on his journey and squandered all he had on reckless living and found himself in the “rock bottom” moment. It was then when he was reminded about the relationship he once had with his father. He schemed to go back as a servant, but his father had other plans: full reinstatement into the family.
The last Luke passage shares what Jesus and all of Heaven feels when even one person finds their way home to God and restores the relationship between God and man through the efforts of Jesus himself. God rejoices with great joy and gladness in his heart because his beloved (you) has returned to him and the family is restored.
With this being said, it is important to know it is the journey which brings insight and wisdom to our hearts and minds. You see, God doesn’t meet us where he expects us to be but where we are. If he did not meet us where we are, we would miss the journey which takes us to where we are to be. God becomes our partner on the journey and he guides us as we grow stronger. He encourages us when we are wanting to give up, and he faithfully supports us as we journey together.
I will admit that sometimes the journey is hard and there are times which I personal want to stop. However, in reflection to past journeys, I see when I pressed on, I found not only great joy but also deepened relationships with God and others. I admit that if I would have given up when I wanted to, I would have missed out on a great deal of experiences, relationships and personal growth.
What journey are you on? Would you like some company? God is forever there for you and with you. God has also given you companions to accompany you to assist you in your quest. Jesus had the twelve, Frodo had his group to assist him to his journey’s end. You have God, family/friends, and the church to help you (even if you are not part of the church, the church awaits to be there for you). Allow us to assist you on your journey.
