Last week’s snowfall provided an opportunity for our family to continue a wintertime tradition — sledding on the farm where I grew up.
In our childhood, my siblings and I slid down the steep hills on everything from a scoop shovel to an upside-down car hood. We had the best sledding hills in the neighborhood, so our house was a gathering place for our classmates and church youth group parties.
My mom presided over big pots of hot cocoa and sloppy joes, and never seemed flustered by the number of mouths she fed on such occasions. There was always enough.
Our kids enjoyed the sledding tradition when they visited grandpa and grandma, learning the same lessons we did:
• The fence isn’t the best way to stop;
• Plastic sleds will crack in half right out from under you; and
• Runner sleds have more steering control but wooden toboggans pack down the snow better in the flight path.
We trudged out to the hill in the side yard on the sunny Saturday afternoon, wading through powdery, fluffy snow. The run was steep but short, terminating at a woven wire fence that served as a barrier to going into the road.
Grandsons Jack and Max, who are 10, and granddaughter Charlotte, 4, brought the equipment — two plastic saucer sleds, a plastic kid-size toboggan and an inflatable Unicorn Tube (Guess who picked that one).
The Unicorn Tube proved to be the best vehicle. It glided on top of the fluffy snow, which only packed slightly the whole afternoon.
Snow froze to the bottom of the saucer sleds, rendering them motionless no matter how hard we pushed.
The plastic toboggan split in half — like the Titanic — on a downhill run, leaving plastic debris in its wake. I’m thinking I’ll be finding little red plastic pieces in the grass when mowing season arrives.
Even Farm Grandma got a ride on the Unicorn Tube.
Because of the fence at the bottom, son-in-law Kerry designated himself as The Catcher to stop the kids on their sleds before they hit the fence. He thought he could catch me, too.
Up at the top of the hill, I sit on the Unicorn Tube, humming the pop tune, “Little Old Lady from Pasadena” (Go, Granny! Go, Granny! Go, Granny! Go!) in my head.
The Unicorn Tube has a head and tail, but the reins are only imaginary. I gain speed on the downhill, skimming ever faster on top of the snow.
I surprised Kerry at the bottom.
My right shoulder hit him so hard that I was thrown from the Unicorn Tube and he was knocked flat on the ground. The good news — we didn’t break anything.
If we’d have been bowling, it would have been the perfect strike.
The weekend’s adventure made me realize that my grandkids will never know the pure joy of a snow day out of school in the same way that I did — before politicians mucked up education with make-up days and e-learning that forces kids to be in front of a computer screen instead of outdoors.
I’m hoping Jack, Max and Charlotte got a little taste of that joy this weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.