In making New Year’s resolutions a good scripture lesson to keep in mind is Romans 12:2 — “Do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your minds, so that you may discern what is the will of God — what is good and acceptable and perfect.”
The content of our mind has a great deal to do to determine the quality and nature of our life. As the old saying puts it, “Garbage in, garbage out!” In his letter to the Philippians, Paul says, “Whatever is honorable, whatever is just, whatever is pure, whatever is pleasing, whatever is commendable, if there is any excellence and if there is anything worthy of praise think about these things.” (Phil. 4:8) How might we go about renewing our minds as we look forward to 2021?
The Pilgrim’s Odyssey podcast for Dec. 11 might be a place to begin. The host for the podcast, Silouan, began to find his own answer to life’s questions after a tragic jet crash on an epic 23-month, more than 20,000-mile motorcycle trip. Today he is a motivational speaker with a focus on PTSD. On his podcasts he brings inspirational stories and practical advice on living deeply, united in a spirit of friendship and love.
Silouan’s podcast for the 11th, When You Are Out of Tune, comes from a course he is developing: Improving self-knowledge and awareness. Silouan suggests the following five quotes from the psychiatrist, Carl Jung, as a place to get back in tune. They have to do with listening to our inner voice and becoming who we were meant to be.
“Everything that irritates us about others can lead us to an understanding of ourselves.”
“The shoe that fits one person pinches another; there is no recipe for living that suits all cases.”
“Through pride we are ever deceiving ourselves. But deep below the surface of the average conscience a still small voice says to us, something is out of tune.”
“I am not what happened to me, I am what I choose to become.”
“The privilege of a lifetime is to become who you truly are.”
These five quotes from Carl Jung that Silouan has chosen to include in his podcast offer a diversity of observations about the human condition. Irritations can be a source of blessings. There are different strokes for different folks. The still small voice with us (conscience) can tell us that our life is out of tune. In the final analysis, we become who we choose to be. Life’s journey is to discover who God created us to be.
As you reflect upon 2020, and look forward to 2021, you might choose one of Jung’s observations as a starting point for a New Year’s resolution. As Romans 12:2 suggests, the choice you make has the potential of being transformative. As an illustration, what might happen if you would begin to look at irritations as potential blessings? They may be one way that God is trying to get your attention, a way to get you off your status quo and moving forward with your life.
For Silouan’s comments about the five quotes from Carl Jung, see his podcast, The Pilgrim’s Odyssey: Toward The Splendid Glory, for Dec. 11. There you can find his other podcasts and some of the materials he has for sale, including in the near future, a free introductory course: Improving Self-Knowledge and Awareness.
