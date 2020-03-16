Thursday marked five years since my mom died of lung cancer after a lifetime of smoking.
Each year, I sit down here and try to figure out a new way to approach the topic. If you've been reading this column faithfully since its start, you've probably heard this story a few times.
My mom was a lifelong smoker and after being diagnosed with lung cancer around 2010, she went through one round of successful treatments that were supposed to buy her time. They didn't, as her cancer returned in about six months, less than half the time she was supposed to get.
The second time around, treatments weren't effective. In March 2012, my mom was hospitalized after having trouble breathing at home. After talking with my dad, he made it pretty clear that we better come home because there was a good chance that she was never getting out of that hospital.
We drove back to the Region and visited my mom in the hospital. One lung had collapsed and the other was failing. She was on a breathing mask that forced air in and out of her lungs.
After 24 hours of her struggling on the mask, barely able to talk and unable to leave the bed, she was sedated. The next day, we decided to take the oxygen off. After breathing on her own for most of the day, we decided to go home and get some rest. She died before we made it back to the house.
The entire scene was pitiable, to see her in such a sad state and go out in such an inglorious fashion.
My mom was 57 years old. She lost about one third of her life expectancy because of smoking.
She never got to meet her grandson, Luke, who was born last year. He'll never know his paternal grandma except through pictures and stories, because of tobacco.
So where do I want to take this year's column? As I thought about it, I wanted to highlight the positives and negatives in Indiana and nationally.
First, the negative.
While progress has been made over decades to reduce the rate of cigarette smoking through price hikes, public smoking bans and national information campaigns about the dangers of smoking, America took a major step backward.
Vaping — once hailed as an alternative for smokers to cigarettes — became a new epidemic in the U.S. While vaping doesn't have the same health hazards as burning tobacco in cigarettes, it is not safe and, worse, it's just as addictive. E-liquids, which can be flavored to be sweet or otherwise tasty, still contain nicotine, the addictive substance in tobacco.
Young people especially took to vaping, with stories about kids as young as middle schoolers starting to puff vapes.
Statistics started to come out stating how a percentage of people who started as vapers eventually turned to smoking cigarettes. An entire new generation has been exposed to smoking and addiction.
A lot of fingers and enough lawsuits to matter have been pointed at vape manufacturers that perhaps that was their intent from the get-go.
But, in the positive column, this epidemic of vaping and the bombardment of news coverage about it as a rising health crisis was powerful enough to actually get both national and Indiana lawmakers to do something about it.
I admit, when I talked over the phone to Indiana's Republican Sen. Todd Young in 2019 about vaping and he said that he expected bipartisan legislation would hike the smoking age to 21 by the end of the year, I took down his quotes but, in my head, remained highly skeptical that would happen.
But, in a rare twist of cooperation on Capitol Hill, that actually did happen.
In the end-of-year budget bill passed by Congress, language to hike the smoking age to 21 nationally was inserted, survived and signed into law.
In my role as reporter, I'm supposed to keep a lid on my personal leanings and feelings about public officials I cover, but I will make an exception here to personally offer my thanks and appreciation to Sen. Young for his efforts on this topic. I am extremely grateful that he took up and advocated for this cause.
Likewise, Hoosier lawmakers swept into Indy this session with the intent to make some actual tobacco law changes.
Lawmakers raised the smoking age to 21 (following the federal guideline) and also increased fines on retailers who illegally sell tobacco products to minors.
While I'm disappointed that measures to raise tobacco taxes and ban flavored e-liquids didn't make it through, I'm happy that at least something happened. I encourage our lawmakers not to let the issue drop when they reconvene next year.
And, as I close out every year, I'll end with this: If you vape, or smoke or use other tobacco products, please try to quit.
Indiana can connect you to resources at in.gov/quitline/ or via phone at (800)-QUIT-NOW.
I know it's hard. Addiction is a powerful disease to overcome. But smoking does irreparable harm to you, it will shorten your life and will ultimately kill you.
For yourself, for your family and for your friends, please, please, please, please do whatever it takes to quit smoking or vaping.
Don't end up like my mom and my family.
