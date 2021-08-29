I woke up, screaming for help, at the end of an awful nightmare.
Then, of course, Beautiful Wife Betsy demanded to know what was going on.
This happens to me very rarely, but BWB suffers bad dreams often. In the mornings, she describes them to me in detail.
As any loving husband would do, I give my full, complete, undivided attention to every word that falls from her lovely lips.
Actually, in this case, her dreams are weird enough that I do listen carefully.
Then, she wants to know why she suffers such strange dreams. I have no clue, but I try to make up some answers.
On the flipside, I never tell BWB if I have a nightmare, because then she’ll analyze it, and the dream usually reveals some phobia or character flaw I never knew I had.
This time, however, there was no concealing that my bad dream interrupted both of our slumbers.
So I tried to put Betsy’s mind at ease with my theory of why my dreams get scary.
It all starts in the Dave Kurtz Dream Control Center. Usually, the guys who work there are my friends, and they fill my unconscious nights with pleasant entertainments.
My favorite, if they’re listening, is the one where I have an amazing vertical leap, and I’m racing up and down the basketball court, dunking all over my opponents.
This is not such an unrealistic dream, because I execute only simple, basic dunks. I don’t spin 360 degrees or put the ball between my legs before dunking. Dreaming Dave is not a showboat.
Once in a while, however, my dream technicians need to get serious. Here’s how I imagine it went the other night:
Dream Technician 1: “We’re getting an urgent message from the bladder room. They’re full to bursting down there, and Dave won’t wake up.”
DT2: “Got it. Cueing up the tornado nightmare.”
The twister dream always works on me. Usually, I’m ducking for cover as a funnel bears down on some locale from my childhood, and then I awake with a start and resolve the underlying problem. Most of the time, I’m either too hot and need to remove a blanket, or I have to visit the smallest room in the house.
The tornado dreams’ settings make no sense, by the way, because the only time I’ve ever seen a twister, I was in Michigan. It was at least 5 miles away from me, although it seemed to fill the entire sky, and it appears to have made a lasting impression.
Dream Technician 1: “The ‘tornado terror’ again? We use that nightmare every time. I’m getting more than a little bored with it. What else do you have?”
DT2: “How about ‘Menacing Man with a Gun?’ We’re in a hurry, here, so I’ll fast-forward to the scary ending.”
I awake, hollering for help, just as I’m about to be shot, and BWB demands an explanation.
Meanwhile, back in Dream Control:
DT1: “That was awesome! We made him scream out loud! Remember that one for next time.”
DT2: “Hey, are you listening to him now? He’s blaming us for the whole thing. The ungrateful old coot!”
DT1: “We saved him from wetting the bed! If not for our highly professional efforts, his wife would be making him wear Depends every night.”
DT2: “No kidding. Just for that, we’re never gonna show him the new dream we’ve been working on. You know, the one where he’s a rock-guitar god and dating a swimsuit model.”
And that’s why you should never try to explain your dreams.
