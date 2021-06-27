In America's unquenchable thirst to kill its own citizens, Arizona has recently refurbished and tested a gas chamber and purchased materials to create cyanide gas, similar to the kind use the gas hundreds of thousands of Jews in Nazi Germany in the 1940s.
It's the kind of thing that makes you stop and think: Seriously, what the hell is wrong with us as a country?
It looks like the last violent convulsions and gasps for air of American capital punishment, so desperate to live that we're willing to revive the Final Solution right here at home.
Ever since there's been increased spotlight in recent years on how lethal injection drugs often don't work well, leading to prisoners struggling to breathe and/or writhing in pain on execution tables while the poison slowly circulates through their systems, global drug makers have simply stopped selling the usual drugs needed for the cocktail given to prisoners.
Some states, too addicted to capital punishment to just kick the habit, have instead scoured the planet looking for their drug fix. It's obsessive behavior like a heroin addict, except heroin is easy to come by in America and states want to put the needle into someone else and get a "justice" high as they watch that person expire in front of their eyes.
Since many places can't find the drugs needed to feed their death addiction, states have instead turned to whatever measures they can to try to off people to get their fix.
South Carolina, the first state to secede from American when the country said no more slavery back in the 1800s, has moved on from lethal injection drugs and traveled back in time to an earlier generation, now giving inmates the option to die by either firing squad or electric chair.
Firing squads are also good to go in Mississippi, Oklahoma and Utah, because, by God, not enough people are shot dead in America on a daily basis as it is, we need to reserve the right to shoot them dead ourselves.
Alabama, Florida, Kentucky and Tennessee are the other states that reserve their right to use the electric chair, a method of execution that was phased out, remember, because it was often ineffective at killing people outright and was overall deemed cruel and unusual punishment.
I mean, how much longer until we just go back to good ol' hangings on the town square? Why not just burn people at the stake or, for those Bible Belt states that really want to go old school, how about crucifixion? If it was good enough for Jesus...
I mean, if we want to kill death row inmates, why not release them back into general society where there's a non-zero chance on any given day that they'll be killed by some rifle-toting white guy while out shopping at their local Walmart?
Sure, the Constitution bans cruel and unusual punishment, but these are all horrible prisoners, so who cares? Prisoners are not human beings after all. Sub-humans. Worthy of extermination, regardless of the circumstances. I'm sure we can find supporting examples from scholars like Hitler, Himmler, Eichmann and Goebbels to justify why it's OK.
I mean, unless you're a lunatic-grade Holocaust denier, you'd think that Americans would be utterly horrified by the thought of ushering someone into a glorified shower room and then filling it with poisonous gas after what we saw at Auschwitz, Dachau, Buchenwald and the like.
It's almost like we fought a World War and sacrificed hundreds of thousands of American lives to put a stop to that kind of utter disregard for human life.
And here's an even perhaps more horrifying thought — the last time a gas chamber was used to kill an inmate in America wasn't in the 1940s after we rescued thousands of Jews out of concentration camps. No, it was in 1999, when a German national convicted to die in Arizona suffered for 18 minutes, choking and gasping for air in a room filled with poison gas. Fifty-plus years after the fall of Berlin and American was still gassing people to death.
Even if the Arizona gas chamber never gets used — it could only be used as an execution method for those convicted before Nov. 23, 1992, which means only a narrow minority of Arizona death row inmates are even eligible — the mere thought of The State having an active, functioning gas chamber should be enough for any American ask "What the f--- is wrong with us?"
It's beyond time for the death penalty to go in America and this latest chapter of Nazi nonsense should be the last straw.
Capital punishment doesn't deter crime; it's exponentially more expensive at the taxpayers' expense to prosecute, defend and carry out; and there's the ongoing moral implications of getting it wrong and executing someone who is actually innocent, as "beyond a reasonable doubt" turns out more often than we care to admit to be simply wrong.
The federal government hadn't killed an inmate in 17 years until President Donald Trump put executions back on the schedule because of course he would.
Indiana hasn't executed a prisoner since December 2009.
Nationally, only 17 state inmates were executed in the U.S. in 2020 — one each in Alabama, Georgia, Missouri and Tennessee and the other 13 in Hang 'Em High Texas, of course.
Capital punishment has been in steady decline since the mid-1990s to the point that it's almost died out by attrition anyway.
It's well past time to put an end to the death penalty in America once and for all. There's simply no reasonable or moral defense of it.
Let Arizonauschwitz's gas chamber's first and only victim be the American death penalty. Capital punishment has a much bigger body count than any one death row inmate might, anyway.
Because, gas chamber? Seriously? What is wrong with us?
