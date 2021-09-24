September is Recovery Month, and all across the country, people in recovery are celebrating their successes, connecting community members with one another, and helping those who are still struggling know they are not alone. The campaign also combats the stigma that people in recovery often face while educating the public that recovery is possible. Too many people are still unaware that mental health and substance use disorders can be treated, just like other health problems.
Rochae's Story
Many days I didn’t want to live. I felt there was no hope and didn’t see an end in sight. By the time I was in recovery, I had lost my children, been locked in jail and burned all my bridges. I received so many gifts in recovery. All the things I had given away plus so much more. I can look in the mirror and be proud of the dignified woman I am today. I know I have a purpose and it’s to help the person still suffering.
Rob L.'s Story
Drugs and alcohol lead me to hate existing every day. Waking up was torture. The effort involved in daily living was excruciating. I tried to kill myself twice. I’ve lied and stolen from everyone to get anything I needed to get through another day. Since I’ve been in recovery, I’ve found life. I work in the treatment field and find such joy in giving back to any and everyone. Life is exciting. Gratitude and appreciation overwhelm me today.
Katharine’s Story
I am 26 years old and a person in long-term recovery. I grew up in the suburbs of Indiana, attended private schools, and overall had an amazing childhood. I started experimenting with drugs at 15 years old and by age 18, I tried heroin. That started a long road of treatment centers, hired interventionists, and outpatient programs. I was not willing at that time to see that my use was a problem. It was shortly after celebrating a period of abstinence that I returned to using. I continued to use for the next 5 years. I accrued 6 felony charges with my first criminal case, started heavily using methamphetamine, was in a relationship that turned violent, had 2 children, and felt hopeless. I checked into treatment August 26, 2016 and I have not used since. I have a relationship with my kids, am financially self-sufficient, and work at Pathway to Recovery. I have a life today I could never have imagined and it’s all because I didn’t give up. Every day I put my recovery first and help others to do the same.
Individuals who embrace recovery achieve improved mental and physical health and form stronger relationships with their family and friends. Offering support to these individuals can make a huge difference. Free, confidential help is available 24/7 through SAMHSA’s National Helpline, 1-800-662-HELP (4357). Let’s help others realize that they, too, can achieve a life they may never have thought possible.
