Earlier this month, after a judge sentenced the last of three defendants in relation the March 5, 2018, double murder in Ligonier, I got asked the question — "Did that sentence surprise you?"
In that case, Kyra Frost received four years executed time and with credit for time she had already served in jail on an electronic monitoring, she had just a little over two years remaining. The judge allowed her to serve those last two years on home detention.
Here was someone who was originally charged with aiding in felony murder, with a possible sentencing range of 45-65 years, now serving two years on home detention.
My answer to that question: I wasn't surprised by the overall sentence, but was a little bit by the "how" it was going to be served.
Since taking my first newspaper job in 2008, courts have always been part of my beat. To this point, I've been covering Indiana courts for more than 11 years. I tell people that because of this experience I've acquired an amateur law degree, since I've seen most of what criminal court has to offer.
Most people — outside of frequent fliers in and out of jail — have very little experience with the court system. Jury trials are exceedingly rare, so very few people here ever have to preside over a trial. Other than that, you probably have no reason to ever be in a courtroom, unless a friend or family member is there to face justice.
When you sit in court enough, however, what you discover over time is that the criminal justice system is very regimented. And that makes sense, because everything that happens in court is dictated by an expansive set of rules.
In the same way that every sports game generally operates the same way — the teams change and the scores differ and the flow of the game is different every time — how the game is run remains the same whether you're playing it in New York or Los Angeles.
As far as Indiana law is concerned, whether you're charged in Noble, DeKalb, Steuben or LaGrange counties or in Lake County in northwest Indiana or Marion County around Indianapolis, the case will be handled in generally the same way.
Prosecutors charge crimes they feel are appropriate. Defense attorneys defend their clients. In 99% of cases, the two sides agree to strike some type of plea and the defendant pleads to those charges. Whether that's "as charged" or a "plea deal" where a defendant maybe gets lesser charges or a defined sentence, depends on the facts of the case, the strength of the evidence and the defendant himself/herself.
Anyhow, the judge is usually the one put on blast on social media when a sentence comes out that people think is unusually lenient.
But, like everything else, judges are constricted by what's brought to them. While a judge has the ability to reject any plea deal, most don't unless there is something egregiously wrong with it. If accepted, they are required to act within the guidelines of the law.
For example, a Level 5 felony, like Frost pleaded to, has a sentencing range of one to six years, with an advisory sentence of three years. That advisory is important, because it's the starting point, the neutral point where a judge begins deliberation.
Attorneys make argument as to mitigating factors — favorable things about the defendant aimed at reducing the sentence — and aggravating factors — negative things aimed at enhancing the sentence.
At the end, the judge weighs those positive and negative factors and applies them to the sentencing range. If the mitigating factors outweigh, the judge may go a little lower than the advisory, or soften the sentence in some way. If aggravating factors weigh higher, then the judge may amp up the sentence.
The key here is that the judge can't act arbitrarily. He or she must justify the ruling, or else it's susceptible to appeal. There is some wiggle room for a judge to make these determination that people may find inadequate, but that's also why judges are elected positions answerable to the public.
So looking back to the original question, a first-time offender with two Level 5 felony counts and a lot of mitigating factors in her favor?
I'm not surprised with a double advisory sentence of six years, with a slightly mitigated four years executed. Defendants are entitled to credit for the time they've served, which in this case just happened to knock out about half of the sentence.
The how as to that four years, I would have anticipated at least some, but maybe not all, time in prison. But the way it went was certainly within judicial discretion.
At the end, most people didn't see much justice in the sentence based on the overall crime. But for the charges as they were, there's one so much blood to be squeezed from that stone, so to speak. (Whether the charges in the plea were fair and just and right for the crime, that's a completely different argument to have.)
So what remained at the end of the process, no, I wasn't particularly surprised at how it turned out. Court is much less exciting and dramatic than it appears on TV.
Because of the extensive rules and guidelines, sentencing generally turns out to be fairly predictable.
