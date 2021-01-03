Gloria Yoder is taking a deserved Christmas break this week. She’ll return next week.
I wanted to share a traditional New Year’s favorite recipe with readers. This is something Gloria makes each New Year’s.
Wishing all of our wonderful readers a happy and healthy 2021. The Amish Cook column will celebrate 30 years in August. Can anyone say “Wow!” to that?
GLORIA’S SAUSAGE AND SAUERKRAUT
1 pound bulk sausage (browned)
1 large can or bag sauerkraut
3 tablespoons brown sugar
1 diced onion
1 cup ketchup
Instructions
Mix all ingredients. Bake at 275 for 4-5 hours. Stir occasionally. You may want to add a little water to desired consistency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.