I get excited when I get to write about taxes.
I get excited not because taxes are inherently fun — I enjoy writing it about it way, way more than people enjoy paying them — but I like it because the taxation system in Indiana is complicated, but makes sense if you understand it.
Having covered local government now for more than a decade, learning the ins and outs of this system didn't happen overnight. I thank my engineering-minded brain, in part, because I'm the type of person who enjoys looking at a complex system and understanding how it works and how it might change if you adjust the inputs on it.
Maybe I should have worked harder in college and actually followed through on my initial plan to become a chemical engineer ...
Anyhow, I had my interest piqued again recently when I was covering the Rome City Town Council meeting on Valentine's Day. The town decided to adopt a resolution opposing a proposed business property tax cut, which would change the way old business equipment is assessed and therefore "cost" local governments tax revenue.
And I started salivating, because just in that one paragraph written above is a tangle of tax lingo that most people living in Indiana have no idea about. All the average Hoosier knows is "Cut taxes? Great!" which is why property tax caps passed in 2010 and have been wreaking havoc on local government finance ever since, because nobody cared about what the impact was as long as they were under the partially informed assumption their taxes would go down.
Anyhow, so what's up with this tax cut that Rome City and about two dozen other communities in the state say is trouble?
1) You have to understand business personal property. That's basically equipment used for business, different from real property, which is land and buildings.
2) You have to understand how business personal property is assessed. Businesses are allowed to depreciate the value of their equipment over time as it ages, so the amount of taxes they pay on it over time reduces. Indiana currently has a floor of 30%, meaning that no matter how old your farm tractor, CNC machine, tool and die machines, etc. are, you pay taxes on 30% of their original value.
So Indiana wants to reduce that depreciation floor to save businesses money, reducing it to as low as 5% in some cases. Sounds great, right?
If you're a business, chances are it probably will end up being great. Everyone else? Not so much, probably.
Why?
3) You have to understand how taxes are figured and collected. Tax rates are determined by taking the tax levy (the amount of taxes local governments need to operate) divided by the total assessed value that local government represents. Once those tax rates are figured, those rates are multiplied toward individual property values to generate a tax bill.
4) You need to understand how those equations change when you change the inputs. If levy goes up but assessed value stays the same, tax rates go up, because the numerator is now bigger than the denominator. Same, if the levy stays the same but the assessed value goes down, same result. Tax rates go down if the denominator (assessed values) increases more than the numerator (levy).
5) Tax rates going down don't always necessarily mean your tax bill goes down. Since your tax bill is your assessed value times your tax rate, if your assessed value goes up by a percentage more than your tax rate went down, your end result goes up. (By the same thread, tax rates going up doesn't necessarily mean your tax bill goes up, although it's much rarer for your AV to drop by enough to cover the increased tax rate.)
So, what happens if the state reduces the depreciation floor? Well, businesses get to reduce the values of their equipment more. And if that happens, you're likely to see their assessed values go down overall.
And what happens if business assessed values go down? You're likely to see your overall total assessed value go down, since industrial property in some areas makes up a large chunk of a community's total AV.
And, as we stated above, if your AV goes down but your levy stays the same — or more likely goes up because the state allows communities to grow their budgets 3-4% per year — tax rates go up.
If tax rates go up and homeowners don't get any kind of tax cut, guess what? Your taxes just went up.
Businesses may end up saving in the long run, but their savings won't even be as great as advertised because while their individual AV will go down, if the tax rate goes up because many businesses' AVs went down, that's going to eat into their savings, so how much do they really end up netting?
This kind of change in a tax cut package could realistically end up resulting in a property tax hike for homeowners across the state.
That's pretty counterintuitive and an interaction you don't see unless you have a really firm grasp of how taxation in Indiana works — which state lawmakers obviously don't when crafting this legislation (or do, and simply choose to help slash business costs at the expense of everyone else).
See now do you know why I find this kind of stuff so interesting?
