“So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed for I am your righteous hand. All who rage against you will be as nothing, and perish. Though you search for your enemies, you will not find them. Those who wage war against you will be as nothing at all.” (Isaiah 41:10-12 NIV)
“But those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings of eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not feel faint. (Isaiah 41:31 NIV)
Strolling along the streets of a big city, she saw before her a very grievous situation: two young people berating a man and calling him a “bum.” He held a Bible in his hand, sitting on the ground, just wanting to talk to them.
Tears immediately filled her eyes in disbelief that such a thing could happen, now, in these horrific times. All she could do was pray because she was old and no match for strapping young men.
On another day, a man appeared at her home, from a service company, wanting to check something. Awakened early, her husband, not quite awake, went to unlock the gate. The woman thought her husband was taking too long so she went to the kitchen window and to her disbelief stood the man, not more than 3 feet away from her husband, wearing no mask. Her husband, she thought, had no idea he would have to help this man and did not come back after his mask.
She opened the window and actually yelled at her husband to get back in the house and get his mask. The service company man just looked at them and went on doing what he was doing.
This upset the woman so much she called the service company, a TV station, the mayor’s office, the health department, the governor and finally her congressman. Everyone just passed this off as, “Well, if your husband comes down with a temperature, get tested, quarantine.” The only people that cared were the service company’s representative. A wonderful young woman, who really cared, called the woman back, after doing some checking. Not only did the caller say what she was going to do, she engaged the older woman in a very lovely and caring conversation.
The young man who answered the phone at the congressman’s office said, “As soon as I am off the phone, I am taking it straight to the congressman. Finally, two people were interested in what had happened.
Not only did the service man come to the older couple’s home, he was all up and down the block. This type of behavior, by some, is the reason this virus is not stopping. Too many people think they are above following wise suggestions we are getting from the CDC.
So many things happen to us. I feel I must speak out. God gave us a brain, and a soul and hopefully we use them to benefit others as well as ourselves.
This older woman I speak of has a lot of these things happen to her. She is a faithful person and one who does speak out when she sees things happen that go against humanity. The above went against humanity, and I agree with her actions.
I know the experience was traumatic for her and her husband, to say the least. Hearing of the treatment of the “bum;” trying so hard to get someone to listen to her by trying to right a wrong, before something terrible did happen and to show how folks were just not doing what they should be doing, that was falling on so many “deaf ears.”
God saw what was happening to her. He intervened and sent her messages of caring love, and a way of, seems to me, allowing her to see, “I am with you, for I am your righteous hand.” I feel God is telling her to ignore, those who are against her in trying to right a wrong by being so “so what” about the situation and in that way comforting her and bringing her peace.
She tells me, the next day, after all this happened, she heard from someone she had not heard from in a long time. A young man whom she loves with all her heart who is a terrific person, sent her a beautiful private message on FB. I am sure God prompted him to connect with her, because God knows there are those times when “But those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings of eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint.” (Isaiah 41:31 NIV)
My older friend tells me she is blessed. Indeed she is. She endures because she knows how much God loves her and all His children, even when they choose not to “talk” to Him or even believe in Him, because that is how much God loves us. How much do you love God?
When life comes at you with troubling situations, please act, do not let someone be belittled because they are on the streets, poor, in hunger, in sorrow, holding a Bible, grieving, and asking for help. Where is your soul if you do not help as God asks us to help? Who are you if you do not wear a mask?
We are becoming too filled with who we think we are ... above all others ... and it is breaking my heart into little pieces. I pray your heart breaks too, if you are that person who will not care more for your brother or sister in God’s world, than yourself. God can and does mend “broken hearts,” if we let Him!
I am harsh in my judgement of those who care so little. May God have mercy on my soul as well, for being so. However, I feel it must be said, we have to care. We just have to!
Please, pray for guidance in how to react to those who are different than you. Walk this walk knowing Jesus is by your side ... not that evil guy who wants to destroy all humanity.
May God bless you and your families and any animal companions you may have. May you talk to our Father and listen with your very soul to what He is saying.
