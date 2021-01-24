Part I: Solomon
The inauguration of a new president has caused me to pause to muse about what I consider the qualities and characteristics I am looking for, not only in a president, but also a governor, a mayor or anyone else who might hold an executive office of leadership. Over the next few weeks, I would like to share some thoughts on the subject. This week I would like to focus on Solomon, especially his asking God for wisdom. Next week the focus will be on what it means to be a servant leader. The following week the focus will be on the three traditional roles of the earthly Jesus: prophet, priest and king.
When the Lord appeared to Solomon at Gibeon, He asked him: “Ask what I should give you.” (I Kings 3:5b) The new king asked for wisdom: “Give your servant therefore an understanding mind to govern your people, able to discern between good and evil; for who can govern this your great people?’ (I Kings 3:9) A little later on in the chapter, Solomon demonstrates his wisdom when two women appear before him, both claiming to be the mother of the same baby. (I Kings 3:16-28) The King discovers the mother of the baby by threatening to cut the baby in two so that each woman would have half. The one who asks that the baby be given to the other woman rather than following the king’s suggestion, is determined to be the real mother.
I am sure that everyone would agree that it would be good if a president has an understanding mind to govern the people, able to discern between good and evil, that the president possesses wisdom. Proverbs 2:1-22 describes the fruits of the search for wisdom. In part it says, “Then you will understand righteousness and justice and equity, every good path; for wisdom will come into your heart, and knowledge will be pleasant to your soul; prudence will watch over you; and understanding will guard you. It will save you from the way of evil, from those who speak perversely, who forsake the paths of uprightness to walk in the ways of darkness, who rejoice in doing evil and delight in the perverseness of evil; those who paths are crooked, and who are devious in their ways.” (Prov. 2:9-15)
The reign of Solomon is known for his building projects, especially the construction of the First Temple, his wisdom and his efforts at centralization of political power. The King is pictured in the Scriptures as being politically savvy. He forged alliances with Egypt and Tyre and expanded trade. The Queen of Sheba visits him because of his wisdom. Unfortunately, within his accomplishments were also the seeds of the end of the United Kingdom. Many did not like his use of forced labor to accomplish many of his building projects. In addition, the individual tribes and their leaders were none too happy with the reduction of their power and influence under Solomon’s reign.
The new president, as well as governors and mayors, might do well to spend some time studying the reigns of the three Kings of the United Kingdoms. While each of them had their accomplishments, each had their faults which caused serious damage to their kingdom. Saul would seem to have suffered from what we would describe today as depression, which would have impaired him from making wise decisions. David was plagued by moral indiscretions and a failure to address conflicts within his family. In seeking his goals, Solomon unwisely put heavy loads on the people, which became the seeds of the destruction of the United Kingdom.
What are your hopes and expectations for the new president, as well as the governors and mayors of our nation? Let me know what you think at davidh15503@embarqmail.com.
