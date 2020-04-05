Finding myself having to stay at home during the coronavirus pandemic has given me the opportunity to get some things done that I had been putting off for some time. I have just about finished redoing the retaining wall around the patio in the back of our house. Need to go to Lowe’s for a few more materials. I am about a month ahead with my spring yard work. With the extra time, I have been able to address the flower bed on the north side of our yard, which has needed serious attention for a number of years. The grass has gotten completely out of control.
When we moved to Plymouth we stored all kinds of things in the attic. With the help of grandchildren, Diane and I have been able to make a serious dent on the east side of the attic. Some of it went to the trash, some will be going to Goodwill, some went home with the grandchildren, and some has been re-boxed and now is back in the attic. It is now possible to actually get around again without having to move boxes.
Because of the coronavirus, the church Diane and I attend has not had Sunday services since March 15. Meetings and small groups have been canceled. Starting Sunday, March 22, a live worship service was available on either Facebook or YouTube at 10:30 a.m. The Well worship service is also being broadcast. There were six members in the church’s temporary sanctuary to make the broadcast possible. By a separate broadcast one can get a children’s message. The Thursday morning Bible study, to which Diane belongs, met this week via Zoom. A corona Christ Care Calling Team has been created to regularly call all of the members and friends of the church. Various options have been provided as to how one might financially support the church. The leadership team of the church continues to create other ways that we can be the church in these difficult days.
A number of times in the Old Testament, the Hebrew people, with God’s guidance, come up with a creative solution to deal with a difficult challenge. Joshua defeats Jericho by marching around the city for six days, and then on the seventh day marches around seven times, blowing trumpets, shouting and the walls came a tumbling down. (Joshua 6:12-22) Gideon defeated a mighty Midian army with just three men, by blowing trumpets and holding torches. (Judges 7:19-23). David defeated the mighty Goliath with a sling and five smooth stones. (I Samuel 17:38-51)
Daily there are stories of persons, organizations, institutions, companies and government agencies coming up with creative ways to combat the coronavirus pandemic. A pillow manufacturer is making masks. Car manufacturers are making ventilators. The Jacob Javits Convention Center in New York City, has been converted into a temporary 2,910-bed hospital. People are finding unique ways to support each other during these difficult times.
Many of the creative ideas that are being developed will disappear into the pages of history with the passing of the pandemic. But some will persist. I can see some of the measures my church has taken developing into on-going ministries, that will help it minister in our modern age. Some of the lessons learned will be helpful to deal with future pandemics and national disasters.
Difficult times provide opportunities if one is open to taking advantage of them. They also encourage creativity to meet the challenges and develop new solutions. Daily, there are stories of how we as a nation, are creatively going to war against the coronavirus pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.