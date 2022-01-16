Since my wife and I have been traveling constantly since this year began, I have been unable to settle down to a medical topic. So, I will share another of the stories I have told over the years about my personal and professional life that are mostly accurate. Please remember that I ask anyone who reads this to understand that this should not be taken as “gospel” but rather enjoyed.
Many characters stand out in my memory, some because of what happened to them, others because of the choices they made, and some because of both.
One of my older diabetic patients came to my office complaining of a wound on his lower leg. He did not know how he had been injured nor how long ago, which would not surprise you if you had known this man.
The first thing my nurse recognized when she entered the exam room was the smell of rotting flesh, which made her realize that he had been placed in the wrong room.
We had three general exam rooms, but one of them did not have a window. So, it was not possible to “air out” the room after a particularly pungent patient had been present.
Therefore, he was moved from room 1 to room 2, which could be ventilated by opening the window through the lunch time break since his appointment was in the late morning.
The man was a stoic fellow, but he did flinch a little when we pulled off the “bandage” on his leg, which turned out to be an old undershirt and none too clean. The source of the smell turned out to be a deep hole in his lower leg that was occupied by a mass of maggots that came squirming out in surprisingly large numbers.
As you probably know, maggots are the larval stage between eggs and flies. But you may not know that, like leeches, maggots were previously used by physicians to debride wounds of dead tissue. So, after we had washed them out of the wound, the wound actually looked fairly clean.
(When I discussed it with an older doctor, I learned that in the old days they would pour ether into the wound after the maggots had debrided all the dead flesh. Instead of needing to irrigate them out, he said the maggots would come pouring out on their own.)
After packing the wound with sterile gauze and applying a clean dressing, we arranged frequent home health care visits for dressing changes. With this treatment plan, the wound seemed to be improving for a while.
Unfortunately, the guy was a cantankerous old fellow who decided that he did not want the nurse to visit him anymore. So, his next visit was much like his first in that the wound was again crawling with maggots.
It became obvious that he was not taking proper care of himself. So, his family talked him into moving into a nursing home where he got along surprisingly well, at first.
Before long, he began to insist that he be allowed to sit outside in his wheelchair for several hours each afternoon, which was not a problem. However, he insisted on removing his wound dressing so his leg “could get some air and sunshine.”
With the wound wide open, he was unable to keep the flies out such that eventually the maggots were back. This caused much distress for the nursing home staff in that it resulted in a complaint from his family and a government inspection of the nursing home.
Since he refused to cooperate with care and the wound was getting worse, the patient decided that he wanted the leg amputated with which he did surprisingly well. He lived with some very tolerant family members for several years and died peacefully.
He told me that his only regret was that they would not let him keep his amputated leg so it could be buried with him.
