KENDALLVILLE — A tribute to a Garrett High School assistant principal who died unexpectedly was the most-read story on kpcnews.com this past week.
Garrett High School Assistant Principal Jake Clifford died suddenly on Sept. 23.
The school district observed a two-hour delay Thursday for staff members to be able to process and grieve the passing of the beloved administrator at the young age of 36.
A graduate of Columbia City High School, Clifford began his career as a Garrett Middle School teacher in 2008 and added many hats since then.
“Jake Clifford was an extraordinary educator, friend, colleague, husband and father,” said Garrett-Keyser-Butler Schools Superintendent Tonya Weaver. “The impact he had on the Garrett community truly is immeasurable. His laughter and smile could brighten any room. Jake poured his heart into G-K-B and thrived by being around our kids.
“We extend our deepest sympathies to his wife, Mallory, and four beautiful children.”
The story was viewed more than 15,000 times.
Here are the Top 10 stories from Sept. 24-30 on kpcnews.com:
1) Garrett community mourns popular assistant principal — 15,756 pageviews
2) Second East Noble school board member resigns — 2,658 pageviews
3) West Noble girls soccer displays intolerance for racism — 2,342 pageviews
4) Fire damages two structures in St. Joe — 1,735 pageviews
5) Norton celebrates golden year — 1,215 pageviews
6) Michigan man arrested after early morning police chase — 1,184 pageviews
7) Larry Gilbert, county surveyor, dies suddenly in office — 1,021 pageviews
8) Garrett Middle School halts in-person classes for a week — 961 pageviews
9) Board votes to allow church in mall — 939 pageviews
10) Police arrest man on child molesting charges — 937 pageviews
Over on Facebook, an update about Fremont’s football game getting canceled after a COVID-19 exposure and the weekly COVID-19 ratings were the most popular posts on the KPC News Facebook page:
Sept. 25: (Shared from The Herald Republican) Tonight’s game postponed, to be made up at a later date — 4,734 people reached, 13 reactions, three shares, five comments
Sept. 30: All four counties in the northeast corner received yellow ratings for moderate COVID-19 spread in this week’s ratings. That was an increase for LaGrange County, but the same for the other three — 4,417 people reached, 30 reactions, 11 shares, 38 comments
Over on the individual newspaper pages, Fremont’s football cancellation, a St. Joe house fire and another resignation at East Noble topped the Facebook charts this week:
Sept. 25: (The Herald Republican) NECC football game postponed due to COVID-19 concerns — 5,185 people reached, nine reactions, five shares, seven comments
Sept. 27: (The Star) Three people escaped but a cat perished in a fire that damaged to structure in St. Joe Sunday afternoon — 367 people reached, six reactions, four shares
Sept. 30: (The News Sun) A second East Noble school board member has resigned, citing grievances with the school board president — 1,169 people reached, 148 reactions, 60 shares, 76 comments
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.