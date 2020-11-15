“For the Lamb standing in front of the throne will feed them and be their Shepherd and lead them to the springs of the Water of Life. And God will wipe their tears away.” (Revelations 7:17 Application Bible)
My son and I use to listen to George Michaels’ songs back in the 1980s and there were some I really liked. Our voices seemed to blend in with Michaels’ and we would have fun singing. Eventually, my son grew up and started his own band and is well established and of that, I am very happy for him.
He seems to have a “spiritual” essence about him and I feel that God gave him the talent he has, and I feel blessed and feel he is blessed.
These thoughts began to wander through my “essence” and I began to think about “What if I had turned another corner,” instead of the one I turned.
We all start out life innocent and then we grow and as we do, we go through many different “steps in time,” and sometimes take “missteps” or we may just turn a “wrong corner.”
In my life if I had turned “another corner” I would not have the son I have … I would have lived a completely different life than I have led.
This happens to all of us. Reading as I do and trying so hard to understand “humanness” I recall many turns I have taken and the folks I have met along my path in life.
Sometimes those meetings were “gone like the wind gusting through the trees or the moments have stopped in time and been full of Godly love.”
As I read daily the news of our life today my heart grieves with compassion for all the suffering that is going on in our lives. We never know what is going on next door, or, even in our church home. Some cannot even attend church for various reasons. So, the best thing I feel we can do is to honor our Father and give Him the time He so wants us to spend with Him.
In my mind’s eye, I can see our Savior standing, (any place we can imagine) just waiting for us to come to Him. He is there because He is our Shepherd inviting us to the water of life. Our Father is waiting there, as we, the lost sheep, step into the Light that our Savior offers to us, and “God will wipe our tears away.”
If we cannot attend church for whatever reason we need to join together in thought and spirit and pray for all our brothers and sisters who are experiencing loneliness; sorrow; pain; suffering; lost work; hunger; persecution of any kind; the first responders in all the human service occupations; the last responders, who care for our beloved who go before us; all humanity; all the natural world; all animals, both wild and domestic.
Let us make a commitment to ourselves to honor our Father and do the best we can to make these troubled times a bit easier to live in and abide by the suggestions that will make our lives safer.
God gave us a mind, soul and intelligence, I pray we use it at this time in our lives.
So, I will go on singing my songs; doing what I can to bring some joy to folks, while always trying to be aware to “turn the right corner” in my life.
Praying, by “turning those corners toward God” I can touch someone’s life and make it a bit easier on them to reach out for help where help is needed. Also, never be afraid to go the extra mile in calling someone you have not spoken to for a while.
Oh my, a kind voice over the phone and a “Well, just thinking about you and wanted to touch base and let you know how much I care,” is a good way to start. You just might bring a little joy to your own life as well. (I may be old-fashioned, however, a kind voice or a letter in the mail sure beats an “email, Facebook, Instagram, or etc; modern-day response.)
Always try and look toward the “corner” that turns to God, our Father, Jesus, our Savior and the Holy Spirit, our Comforter.
May God bless you and your family and any animal companions you may have.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.