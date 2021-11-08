On Friday, I did something I hadn't done in nearly two years — went to the movie theater.
It was nice, a day when I reclaimed a little bit of my freedom, normalcy and relaxation.
I had been looking forward to "Dune" hitting theaters since last year, when it was originally supposed to debut before its release was postponed due to COVID-19. When a new release date was set for Oct. 22 this year, I had vowed that not only was I going to see it but that I was going to see it in an actual movie theater.
I read "Dune" back in high school, along with the other five books in the series written by author Frank Herbert before his death in 1986.
"Dune" is on the must-read list for anyone who wants to read science fiction, so I was ahead of the curve on this one. (I read "Game of Thrones" back in high school too, so I was way ahead of all the people who got into it first from the HBO series.)
I had seen the much-maligned '80s version years back, which is deserving of the many criticism heaved at it.
But right at the time that I was first reading the series, the Sci Fi Channel was in the midst of releasing its December 2000 three-part miniseries running more than four hours in length. That happened at a time just after I finished reading "Dune" and when my family had DirectTV — we never had cable growing up and only had satellite for about a year — so the timing feels fated in hindsight.
Although the casting, acting and production value of the series wasn't on the level of a Hollywood film, the miniseries was a pretty faithful adaptation of the book and one that I enjoyed watching.
Aside from making better choices than the terrible '80s version, the miniseries benefited simply from being longer and having more room to indulge its material. "Dune" isn't terribly long as compared to other novels at just above 400 pages, but it is particularly dense and difficult reading and hard to unravel the vast universal political and religious themes that underpin the on-page drama.
In that sense, as I explained to my wife, "Dune" is much less action Star Wars-style sci-fi with speeder chases and space battles and lightsabers and much more space drama. It requires more time to unfurl itself in a film adaptations.
So, news that "Dune" was returning to the big screen and, hopefully, done right and well, was exciting for me.
And I wanted to experience it in a theater.
The last time I had been in a movie theater was in January 2020, when Ashley and I had a sitter watch Luke and we went to see "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker." Then the pandemic hit and movie theaters went out of operation. We hadn't been back since.
Ashley and I used to see a lot of movies when we were first dating, but then that fell off over the years when we went on fewer formal dates and the cost and time commitment just weren't often worth it. Outside of Marvel movies, Star Wars and a few other titles, we were seeing maybe one, two, three movies a year in theaters.
Now, with a toddler who needs to be babysat while we're out, there has been even less opportunity to take in a lot of films.
But as the pandemic carried on, the feeling of knowing I couldn't see a movie in theaters if I wanted to was grating on me. It was classic little kid reaction — I only wanted to go to the movies because I knew I couldn't. That, and I wanted some overpriced popcorn.
So "Dune" seemed like the perfect opportunity to get back to the movies and satisfy that longing.
After originally trying to arrange to have date night for Ashley and I to see it on a weekend, we ran aground of babysitting challenges as well as issues with her not being familiar with the source material and having some lingering concerns about sitting in a theater full of other people breathing, despite us both being vaccinated for COVID-19.
In the end, I ultimately decided I'd go by myself.
I made arrangements with my staff at work to take Friday off and scheduled myself for an 11:40 a.m. date with a recliner seat, a large bucket of popcorn and a huge Mountain Dew Icee at the Coldwater Crossing theater.
For a time, I was the only one there and thought I'd have a solo screening, before another three people showed up for the early morning matinee.
The movie was great. Beautifully shot. Well-paced. Pretty authentic to the books.
I devoured a metric ton of greasy, buttery popcorn. Imbibed a pound of sugar from my Icee. Lounged for the 156-minute run time. Ignored my phone — text messages and app notifications and work emails.
I left the theater feeling full and satisfied.
After a crazy few months of work, toddler parenting and everything else going on in my life, spending a Friday morning alone traveling to a world far removed from our own was just the break I needed.
