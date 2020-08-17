I can tell you what day of the week you're likely to see Indiana's biggest COVID-19 numbers — Thursday, Friday or Saturday.
If you're really starved for betting and want to try something new, put your money down on the state posting its highest numbers at the end of the week. Meanwhile, you'll see the lowest numbers on Mondays.
OK, yeah, I was bored earlier this week so I started doing a new analysis of Indiana's COVID-19 numbers. What do you do to entertain yourself when you've got down time to kill at work? Watch YouTube or something? Pssh! It's all about 'dem spreadsheets!
Ahem, yes, well, on a more serious note, this was something I wanted to do after this Monday the state came off four straight days of 1,000 plus cases down to just 664 new positives.
"That's good news! Maybe the virus is slowing down," you might say.
However, I've been so shoulder-deep in these numbers since March that I knew better. I knew that Indiana's numbers were always lower at the beginning of the week.
Why is that, you ask? I'm happy to explain.
While the Indiana State Department of Health reports new COVID-19 tests, cases and deaths each day, the daily noon report rounds up the figures from the previous day.
Although deaths may lag a day or two or longer before showing up in the report (there are reasons for that delay which aren't relevant to this particular column, email or message me if you're interested in finding out why), new cases have generally all been reported now on the day when the results are returned.
(Now, I do have questions as to whether they're logged to the day of the test or simply the day the results are returned. As we know, testing turnaround can be 48 hours or more; it makes me wonder, although the important thing is as long as the state reports in a consistent manner whether it's by date of test or date of result is somewhat irrelevant.)
But, based on this system, it's logical that testing would dip on the weekend, likely because some testing sites or private labs are closed on Saturday and/or Saturday. So, at the beginning of the week each week, we see a lull in cases.
Using my long-running spreadsheet of daily COVID-19 reports from the state — a link to which you can still find pinned at the top of my Twitter account @SteveGKPC — I created a new sheet and organized the daily case numbers into different columns by day of the week. So all of the Sunday numbers are in one column, all the Mondays in the next, and so on.
How much of a difference is there? Another good question!
As of this week, Monday's are the lowest, with an all-time average of just 397 cases reported that day of the week. At the high end, Fridays are the biggest, with an all-time average of 562 cases per day.
Saturdays are second highest at a 554 average, followed by Thursday (534), Sunday (502), Tuesday (440) and Wednesday (421).
Why bother to do this? A third killer question. You're nailing it today.
Well, since we know the numbers are generally lower earlier in the week compared to later in the week, it's hard to get an apples-to-apples comparison on back to back days. For example, I know numbers are probably going to be lower on Monday than on Friday. So it's kind of misleading to say "Cases were down on Monday" only to later in the week say "Cases are at record highs" on Friday.
By comparing like days to one another, I can now see week-to-week where the numbers are.
This is kind of like how businesses report their quarterly sales. It's not really helpful to compare third-quarter sales to fourth-quarter sales then to first-quarter sales a measure of how your business is doing. Any retail business is likely to have high Q4 sales, because of holiday shopping. So in order to tell if your biz is doing better on not, you look at Q4 totals over the years, to see if you're growing or contracting in like periods.
So, what's this week-to-week comparison showing? Well, simply, numbers are, for the most part, higher than ever before.
Looking at the graph of all seven days overlaid on top of each other, you see the initial hill in March/April/May, a valley in June, and an increase again now in July/August. The difference is, right now, the numbers are still going up and have not started to level off into a second peak.
With schools reopening, with increasing malaise and/or resistance to keeping up the interventions meant to slow the spread and with summer weather soon turning toward fall and winter where people tend to be more susceptible to illness — all could mean the worst of 2020 is yet to come.
Or, maybe not. Data like this can only tell us where we've been and where we are right now, but not predict the future.
That being said, the numbers are trending the wrong direction right now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.