Q. We are planning a new house in the fall of next year and have been working with an architect and interior designer. It is going to be country farmhouse style with some more contemporary features: bigger window spaces and exposed beams in the living and gathering areas with an open kitchen. We are going to have a larger shared bathroom upstairs between two bedrooms. In that bath the designer is trying to talk us into finishing the inside of a large walk-in shower with corrugated metal walls. Is this crazy? Will it be able to get sealed from water leakage but also moisture? — Raymond
A. You are describing an interesting project to say the least and I love it. There are so many unique products out there and it’s fun to work with different styles.
We have used corrugated metal in several applications both exterior and interior. If you are in the northeastern counties of Indiana, you should check out the new rest stop on I-69 by Ashley on the southbound lane. They are doing a similar style building.
Today a style called industrial chic is very popular, and mixed with country features, can be very good looking and durable. We have used corrugated, what we for years called barn metal, but never in a shower application.
The first problem I see is the siding is normally fastened with nails nailed from the outside or surface nailed. The new improved applications are using screws with rubber washers to prevent leakage but that is not an absolute seal good enough for a shower. There was a shower application that I remember reading about where they used a surface secured, and in this case, it was painted metal siding materials. There they built the walls, drywalled them, then applied a Schluter Kerdi membrane over the drywall just like you would if you were installing tile.
The floor was then tiled first and a column and outline of the shower was constructed and tiled to accent the metal walls. These build out areas were waterproofed the same way. The smooth tile finish allowed the glass walls and shower valve to be mounted on a smooth surface.
Your design and construction people should help you work out the little details.
