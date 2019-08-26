I've been playing a lot of video games lately, but, shockingly, I'm not on the verge of committing mass murder.
That's strange, because the president and members of Congress seem to suggest that gaming and killing people are linked.
I've been logging a lot of hours since the release last month of Fire Emblem: Three Houses on Nintendo Switch. It's been a challenge, since my life has changed pretty drastically in the last year. Not only have I taken on the duties of editor here at the newspaper, we added our baby Luke at home, both of which have severely limited my free time available for knocking back video games.
To make up for lost opportunities, I've become a bit more innovative. For the past couple weeks I've been bringing my Nintendo Switch with me to Kendallville — it's a home console on your TV but it also can be taken on the go and played portably — and playing it on my lunch break or other dead periods when I'm waiting for evening meetings.
Since its release on July 26, I've managed to log 90-plus hours on the game, but still have a long way to go. (It has four playable story routes and I've been through about one and a half at this point).
But also in this past month, the country went through two more despicable mass shootings, one in El Paso, Texas, and one in Dayton, Ohio.
In one, a 20-something white kid strolled into a Walmart with an AK-47 and unloaded a few dozens rounds, killing 22 and wounding another 24. In the other, a 20-something white kid opened fire on a crowded street with an AR-15-style pistol equipped with a 100-round drum magazine, managing to kill nine people in just 32 seconds before being put down by police.
As usual after a mass shooting, people scrambled to their political corners and starting blaming everything under the sun.
A few Republicans, including the president, went to an old standard:
"We must stop the glorification of violence in our society. This includes the gruesome and grisly video games that are now commonplace," President Donald Trump said.
"We've always had guns, always had evil, but I see a video game industry that teaches young people to kill," Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said.
"The idea that these video games that dehumanize individuals to have a game of shooting individuals ... I've always felt that it's a problem for future generations and others. We've watched studies show what it does to individuals, and you look at these photos of how it took place, you can see the actions within video games and others," House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy said.
Despite their being limited research and no causal connection between video games and violence, it's just one of the many items on the list of things to blame to avoid talking about why exactly do white kids need to have access to Kalishnikovs and 100-round magazines reminiscent of gangster Tommy Guns?
I've been playing video games for my entire life. I was playing Wolfenstein 3D on a pre-Windows computer killing Nazis at 8 years-old. I was playing ultra-macho-sexist Duke Nukem when I was an age too young to be playing Duke Nukem. I've shot ducks in Duck Hunt. I shot my buddies to death over and over and over in shooters including GoldenEye 64, Perfect Dark, Half Life and Counter-Strike through middle and high school.
I stomped Goombas in Mario; blasted friends into bottomless pits with shells in Mario Kart; used swords and bows and magic to beat monsters and baddies and save the world in Final Fantasy IV, V, VI, VII, VII, X, X-2 and XII; conquered medieval Europe as my homeland Poland in Crusader Kings 2; stopped a Blight in Dragon Age: Origins, saved Kirkwall, twice, in Dragon Age 2, and closed The Breach and defeated an ancient magister in Dragon Age: Inquisition.
Heck, this month in Fire Emblem: Three Houses, I even joined my class of students to successfully overthrow the Church of Seiros and use my legendary sword to slay the reincarnation of the goddess, freeing the people from her tyranny.
And yet, I've killed no one in my life. I've committed no crimes. I don't even feel the tingle somewhere in the back of my head to commit mass murder.
I'm not going to be so defensive to say that violent video games aren't a factor at all in mass shootings. It's certainly plausible that committing violent murder in a game could desensitize an already disturbed person to the real thing.
But the argument misses the point.
While violent video games, or drugs, or white supremacy, or antisemitism, or misogyny, or mental illness or whatever may all perhaps be factors weighing into a person's motivation to kill other human beings, the simple point remains — none of these are inherently dangerous to the health and well-being of others if that person also doesn't have access to an AK-47.
Because no matter how many violent video games you play, it would be pretty hard to kill 22 people with a plastic controller.
A rifle-looking pistol with 100 rounds locked and loaded, though?
Game over.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.