There are several bird species that nest on our property. Some nest close to the house. Robins, catbirds, cardinals, orioles, song and field sparrows, yellowthroat and yellow warblers, all nest within a stone’s throw from either porch.
Some nest right on the house. We have had barn swallows make their mud nest pocket-shelves on the wood siding. For years, an eastern phoebe has found those abandoned mud dwellings perfect for their nests. I’ve written before how my sweet wife Jackie had a penchant for scouting the yard for nests, peeking in and checking the progress of eggs and nestlings. She did so much to my caution to be careful not to disturb. She would wait until I was busy, or not looking, and then sneak her tiny mirror from the hallway table drawer and slip outside to investigate her baby bird developments.
The migrating phoebe, arriving early in mid-March, was possibly her favorite. A few years ago, I built and installed a nest platform for the phoebe, not far from the mud nests, thinking it would be safer, more secure. That first year, a phoebe preferred the original mud nests, but a mourning dove took quite readily to the built platform. Every year since, the phoebes return to the mud nests and the mourning doves to the platform.
For the first time in memory, the phoebes nested twice this summer, producing two clutches of eggs and baby phoebes. Now August, they are still tail-bobbing on perches, watching for passing insects. Later in fall, they head for points south where an insect diet is maintained all winter.
The mourning dove couple was very busy this summer, as were all mourning doves. Doves are prolific nesters. They are year-round residents, so can start early and nest though summer. Producing three broods is not uncommon and up to four or five have been recorded.
Most backyard birding enthusiasts know the mourning dove. They are related to and resemble pigeons but more slender. Their feathers are a soft gray-tan and seen in the right light sometimes sport an iridescent sheen around the neck. Doves are typical to home feeders, often picking grain from the ground. In the country they are fond of field edges and shrublands.
Their lovely call is one of the most endearing of all birds, heard throughout long summer days. It is a series of four coos, the first note climbing slightly up the scale, “who-WHOO,” followed by three more plaintive “who — who — who …” It is fun to hear one call on one side of the lawn and another answer from the opposite side. Sometimes a third responds in the distance. All sounding alike, all with a sense of melancholy, hence the bird’s name.
They are truly birds of peace and love, often allowing people a friendly approach once a level of comfort is established. Doves are monogamous, the pair staying together all year, sometimes for many years. They share nest duties, males incubating eggs during the day, females at night.
I passed under this platform only occasionally, given its location on the house. Early on, while I was working nearby the male would startle and fly off in a flurry of feathers. As summer passed, he came to regard me as no threat and I could walk and work around him, and even talk to him, as I was passing by or using the faucet below.
He never turned his head, never budged, but I could see that dark eye and knew it was fully focused on my every move. It brought me comfort to think he might have felt me to be a friend.
The first nest began in early April. OK, I checked just once, Jackie, and noted the two perfectly soft white eggs. It dawned on me late spring though, I had seen no signs of hatchlings. In early June I noted a lot of nest debris below the nest. The platform had some sticks, but no birds. There was an unknown story here. Did a predator bird swoop in for an easy meal of an unsuspecting parent and nestlings? I don’t know.
Days later, the male dove was back, motionless, doing his duty. Our occasional visits continued, me casually walking by and chatting, he just silently staring. In late July after a summer of brief visits, I walked by and he bolted from the nest. Standing on my tiptoes, I could see a finely feathered baby at the back of the shelf. I smiled. Success.
Within a couple of days, there was no sign of the adult and the baby bird was gone. If the young bird survived, it would have grown quickly and joined doves from other nearby nests, as they eventually gather in loose groups.
Now August, the shelf is quiet. I kind of miss my dove. For seemingly the whole summer, I could walk by and count on his presence. I thought it was a lonely existence for him, sitting motionless day after day. But now it is his time to join others in the treetops.
I see them scattered about the yard from my perches on either porch. They call to each other. I like to think one is cooing to me.
