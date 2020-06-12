When Pete and Mary Barkman moved in 2018, women were fixing supper. Grandson Jason, 9, said “Grandpa, this smells like your house now.” When they said, “What? What does it smell like?” Jason replied, “Coffee!” — Peter and Mary Barkman of rural Wolcottville
Here are three more stories from the Barkmans. Sometimes Amish children get a little mixed up when learning two languages. Granddaughter Alivia, now 4, had a birthday May 31 and didn’t want to go to bed one night. Her father, Dennis, said, “Everybody goes to bed at night.” Alivia answered, “English people don’t!”
The Yoders, neighbors of the Barkmans, went to an ice cream shop one evening. One of the bigger girls ordered a sundae. The 3-year-old said, “I want a Wednesday.” Everybody started laughing, so she said, “OK, then give me a Thursday!”
The neighbors sew pontoon boat covers and Emily, 5, watches people come and go. At a wedding one day, Emily said, “That guy comes to our shop.” One of the women asked, “Does he come with a boat?” She replied, “No! With a minivan.”
The broken back window of the truck that belongs to Declan’s grandfather was patched with plastic and duct tape, pending repair. When Declan, 2, saw the plastic, criss-crossed with tape, he said, “Grandpa, you have a nice package!” — Declan is the son of Mitch and Erica Wysong of Wawaka
Living on a farm, Declan is already very interested in farming and all that farm life entails. One day, while playing with his farm toys with his grandma, she handed him a farm toy and said, “Here is your plow.” Declan replied, “Actually, Grandma, that is a disc!” (For readers not familiar with farm implements, a disc is a soil conditioning tool, similar to a plow ... but not a plow!)
Landon, 4, was talking to his sister, Lola, 3.
Landon: “You have a booger hanging out of your nose ... No, right there ... No, there. Ewww. It’s gross!”
Lola picks the booger out and wipes it on her dress.
Landon: ‘Yeah, you will never get a boyfriend doing that!”
Thank you to Diane Schlemmer of LaGrange for sending this story. Landon and Lola are the children of her friend, Kollienn Tropp.
Thank you for your letters, by U.S. mail and email. Your stories are cherished; by sharing them through this column you can brighten the lives of many people ... and preserve them for generations. I always need more stories! Please email me at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com or mail stories to me at 816 Mott St., Kendallville, IN 46755. Please share this column with friends and family — they might have stories to share, too! GRACE HOUSHOLDER is a columnist and editorial writer for this newspaper. Contact her at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com.
