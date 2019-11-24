Q. Our home is 45 years old and 1,650 square feet on a crawlspace. The house is in a wooded area. During the summer months, we sometimes get a musty smell and minor mildew, mainly in the closets on the north side of the house which has very little exposed wall block with no vents on that wall and doesn’t receive much sunlight. Insulation was removed years ago from the floor joists as it was wet (installed by prior owner). There has been no water in the crawl for years. The entire crawlspace has a plastic vapor barrier with pea gravel on top. There is no evidence of wood rot or mold. We open the south and east vents from spring to fall and have fans in the crawl running four hours daily. The crawl is bone dry. All these corrections have helped but we may need to do more. We’ve heard about encapsulating the crawlspace but have been unable to find anyone who knows much about it and cannot find supplies at local home improvement stores. What advice do you have for us? — Tim of Noble County
A. Encapsulation of your crawlspace is the scientific approach to common sense crawlspace and basement environmental control.
Now I’m getting fancy on you. Yes, today’s building science is that crawlspaces must remain dry to maintain good indoor air quality. Now you can get that several different ways: by sealing the floor and walls to prevent water (moisture) from entering.
Ventilation is required if the crawlspace in not tempered (heated and cooled). You can get that by opening and closing vents accordingly through the season.
The problem is that most folks don’t do those seasonal tasks very well. This results in massive heat loss or moisture build up, mold and mildew.
Your crawlspace insulation was probably installed with vapor barrier down. That is the reason it got saturated. You can insulate the bottom of the floor joists but install paper side up.
A heavy mill Visqueen is recommended on the floor. We use 2” foundation foam and/or spray foam the walls and band joists.
Editor’s note: Questions are welcome and needed. Please note the new email address provided. Thank you!
