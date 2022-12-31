This year’s South Bend Symphony Orchestra’s “Home For the Holidays” Christmas concert, featured a delightful selection of religious and secular music. The first half of the program had a piece for Kwanzaa and the second half one for Chanukah. The featured soloist, Emmett O’Hanion, shared with the audience a rousing rendition of “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch.” The Concordia Octet joined the orchestra for several numbers and members of the Southold Dance Theater danced selections from “The Nutcracker.”
The Kwanzaa selection was “Umoja: Anthem of Unity.” “Umoja” is a Swahili word meaning “unity.” It is the principle which is emphasized on the first day of Kwanzaa. The principles for the remaining six days of Kwanzaa are Kujichagulia (self-determination), Ujima (collective work and responsibility), Ujamaa (cooperative economics), Nia (purpose), Kuumba (creativity), and Imani (faith). The song was originally a simple melody for a women’s choir.
Paul in his letter to the Galatians wrote: “There is no longer Jew or Greek, there is no longer slave or free, there is no longer male and female; for all of you are one in Christ Jesus (Galatians 3:28).” The focus of the first day of Kwanzaa is to strive for and to maintain unity in the family and community. With their Christmas concert, the South Bend Symphony Orchestra actualized this objective for the greater Michiana community. We were all one in our celebration of coming home for the holidays.
This is the time of the year to make resolutions. As you are making your selections this year, you might use the following seven principles of Kwanzaa as a guide. In so doing, you could well help continue the unity created by the South Bend Symphony Orchestra’s Christmas concert throughout 2023.
1. Unity: to strive for and to maintain unity in the family and community.
2. Self-determination: to define and name ourselves, as well as to create and speak for ourselves.
3. Collective work and responsibility: to build and maintain our community together and make our brothers’ and sisters’ problems our problems and to solve them together.
4. Cooperative economics: to build and maintain our own stores, shops, and other businesses and to profit from them together.
5. Purpose: to make our collective vocation the building and developing of our community in order to restore our people to their traditional greatness.
6. Creativity: to do always as much as we can, in the way we can, in order to leave our community more beautiful and beneficial than we inherited it.
7. Faith; to believe with all our hearts in our people, our parents, our teachers, our leaders, and the righteousness and victory of our struggle.
