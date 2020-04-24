In portions of Chile, they are slowly easing out of the lockdown several regions and large neighborhoods have been experiencing for nearly a month. The lockdown was not nationwide.
In some neighborhoods, if people are wearing masks, people are beginning to be allowed freedom of movement and some people are going back to work.
During the total lockdown of their neighborhood (quite a large region) our daughter and her husband and their children did not leave their apartment at any time. Catherine and Diego expect to continue to work from home for several months; their children may begin to start returning to school.
Fortunately, Catherine and Diego have a deck and a rooftop terrace so they are always able to get some fresh air. One day last week Diego barbecued exceptional hamburgers which they enjoyed outdoors — everything was perfect except for the fly that they kept trying to shoo away. But despite their best efforts, the fly kept coming back. When Diego asked the family, “Who likes my hamburgers?!” Priscilla, 3, promptly piped up, “The fly!” — Catherine (mother of Priscilla) of Chile
Nick shared the following conversation with his mother and nephew.
Mom: “We’re trying to stay out of stores.”
Sebastian, 2: “Sebastian wanna go to store.”
Mom: “I know you want to go. We’ll go when everybody’s not sick, buddy.”
Sebastian: “Feel better?”
Mom: “Yep, we’ll go when everybody feels better.”
Sebastian (in caring voice): “Everybody, feel all better!” — Nick Miller of Bluffton
While working on cursive handwriting, Paisley said, “Cursive is basically like a really hard maze you can’t get out of!” — Neal and Karla Hart (grandparents of Paisley) of Kendallville
Teresa, 19 months, was coloring enthusiastically with markers on a piece of paper. Her mother commented, “Teresa is going to town with the markers!” Her older sister Maria, 3, was very confused and asked, “Why is Teresa going to town? When will she get back?”
Readers, you may wish to place stuffed bears and other animals in your windows facing the street. When kids go on walks or bike rides they can go “bear hunting.” Getting outdoors for fresh air is energizing and a lot of fun ... even when there are showers. As Terry and I have adopted the philosophy that there is no such thing as bad weather — just inadequate clothing. That Norwegian saying helps to keep us motivated to get outdoors.
Where we walk is never crowded, so it’s easy to follow social distancing guidelines.
Thank you to everyone who shares their first-person stories and/or photos for the “Funny things kids say” column which I have been writing since 1987. If you have a story or photo to share please email me at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com or mail stories to me at 816 Mott St., Kendallville, IN 46755. Thank you for sharing this column! GRACE HOUSHOLDER is a columnist and editorial writer for this newspaper. Contact her at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.