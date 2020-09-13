Our kids should give thanks for living in the digital age.
If Betsy and I happen to take too many pictures of our grandchildren, it won’t cause much of a problem. Someday down the road, our sons can open up our phones, press “delete” and be done with them.
I haven’t been so lucky. Or have I?
Mom moved to a nursing home last year, leaving us the task of dealing with her stuff.
To our surprise, my sisters and I found a closet stuffed from floor to ceiling with photographs. Some are neatly arranged in albums, but most are loose in boxes — thousands of them, ranging as far back as the 1930s or maybe to the invention of cameras.
The easy route would have been hauling them all to the trash, but I just couldn’t do it — and I would have missed so much.
In my nearly seven decades as a member of this family, I had no idea all those photos existed.
Many of them show my own earliest days as a stubby toddler, sometimes dressed hilariously in a tiny sport coat and bow tie like a miniature salesman. Mom and Dad look proud of me in those snapshots, and they seem to have been obsessed with preserving my childhood through the miracle of black-and-white images.
My own family life proved the axiom that when the second child comes along, you take half as many photos, and it keeps shrinking by half with each succeeding child — just like your efforts at discipline.
My parents’ stashed photos date back much earlier than my arrival, however.
Mom saved photos of her pre-marriage girlfriends and herself, showing her in a way we’d never seen — as a late teenager, sometimes in two-piece bathing suits.
Dad appears to have shot more film than bullets in World War II, sending home small, grainy snaps of his Army buddies and occasionally of himself. He often wrote captions on the backs of photos, describing scenes of The Philippines and the island people. One mysterious image, with no explanation, depicts a boat exploding into flames while soldiers rush into the water toward it.
Stretching back even further in time are pictures of my mother as a grade-school girl and her parents as young adults. By the time I knew my grandparents, they were 60 and up.
Best of all are the family portraits of my great-grandfather with his wife and nine sons — their family resemblance so strong that I’m only taking a educated guess about which one is my grandpa. Another priceless photo shows the nine Kurtz brothers as aging men, most sporting the family signature hairstyle — bald on top surrounded by a ring of white hair like a halo.
A generation closer to the present, group shots of my dad and his five siblings reveal two uncles and an aunt who died young, gone before I ever knew them.
Photos aren’t all we found. Stacks of uncategorized documents include the Army discharge records for my Dad and grandfather. Grandpa never made it out of the states before World War I ended, but Dad’s papers show the timetable of his travels across the Pacific and details he never spoke to us.
Mom saved her senior-year edition of Kendallville High School’s student newspaper. In the traditional article describing which senior is the most popular and who has the best smile, her classmates singled out Mom as the best actress. Say what? Another keepsake answered why: She played the leading female part in the senior play, something she never mentioned to her kids.
One more program from high school theater shows that Dad was a dancer in the school musical during his sophomore year. When we stopped laughing at the mental picture, we realized dancing might have been mandatory. The cast list goes on for three pages, listing what must have been nearly the entire student body.
Still more artifacts disclose when my great-grandfather moved the Kurtz family to northwestern DeKalb County (around 1900) and that he taught a Bible class at a church near Ashley, while my great-grandmother taught young Sunday-schoolers.
I’ve learned all this, and still I’ve barely made a dent at sorting several plastic totes full of memories. Someday, I intend to turn them into an illustrated family history, saving all this knowledge in compact form. Until then, all these artifacts will be cluttering my house, but it seems like a problem worth having.
Dave Kurtz is the editor of The Star newspaper in Auburn. He may be reached at dkurtz@kpc media.com.
