This winter I supplemented my work outs at Fitness Forum with walking the track that is located on the second level of Life Plex. On the north and east side of the track are large windows that allow one to look outside. On the south side one can look down at the two pools at the complex. Along the west side is the central north/south hallway on one side and offices and a meeting room on the other.
For about 40% of the track, one can look down on the gym which makes up the eastern section of LifePlex. Among other things, this is home to Ancilla College of Marion University sports. Walking the track one might see the men’s and women’s basketball teams, the men’s baseball team (like the batting cage), the women’s softball team or the women’s volleyball team practicing. When working out at Fitness Forum it is not unusual to share the equipment with one of the Ancilla sports teams.
I have this theory that one’s success in life has a great deal to do with how much work one is willing to put in. The place success begins, is behind the scenes. A gifted athlete who is not willing to put in the work can be bested by a lessor athlete who is willing to put in the work. Every year, I take note of how much work the different Ancilla teams are willing to put in when working out at Fitness Forum. This is especially true when there is not a coach to supervise them.
Watching them practice as I walk the track, it would appear that this year’s Ancilla men’s basketball team is willing to put in the work. The Chargers have enthusiasm and spirit, respond to Coach Pearison’s instructions and comments and are supportive of one another. They say the proof is in the pudding. As of this writing, on March 22, the team is 10-0, has averaged 99.3 points per game and won by an average of 28.3 points. One game this year the Chargers scored 136 points. They are alone at the top of the Western Division of the Michigan Community College Athletic Association (MCCAA) and are third in the National Junior College Athletic Association (JICAA) Division II rankings.
As a result of the pandemic, this has not been an easy year to be motivated to put in the work. Since the Chargers belong to a Michigan Athletic Association, there was a question if they would even have a season because of the Michigan restrictions for sports. The season kept being pushed back, pushed back, until it finally started in January. Through it all, the team kept putting in the work.
The Book of Proverbs extols the importance of putting in the work and the rewards which result. “A slack hand causes poverty, but the hand of the diligent makes rich.” (Prov. 10:4) “The hand of the diligent will rule, while the lazy will be put to forced labor.” (Prov. 12:24) “The appetite of the lazy craves, and gets nothing, while the appetite of the diligent is richly supplied.” (Prov. 13:4) “The plans of the diligent lead surely to abundance (11-0 record), but everyone who is hasty comes only to want.” (Prov. 21:5)
In large measure success in life is directly related to one being willing to put in the work: hitting the books, doing the training, practicing skills, or spending the time. We must all remember the example of the ant. “Go to the ant, you lazy bones; consider its ways, and be wise. Without having any chief or officer or ruler, it prepares its food in summer and gathers its sustenance in harvest.” (Prov. 6:6-8) “Next time you see an ant, remember: Winter is coming! The best time to prepare for tomorrow is today.” (Haddon W. Robinson)
