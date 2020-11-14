Please read 2 Corinthians 12:7-10
With all that has taken place in 2020, many would say that this year has been a “thorn in our flesh.” With the stay-in-place orders, the shutdown of the economy, the virtual learning and communications which traded places with in-person socializing and more, we all feel secluded, separated and empty. We long for the “normal” to return, yet we know this might never return at all. At the same time; if you truly look for the brighter side of the pandemic; we can find positive aspects if we would just refocus.
One of the real blessings one can take from this thorn of a plague is that it forced us to re-evaluate our sense of importance. As COVID-19 struck, many people that have been estranged from one another unknowingly have realized the importance of relationships and began to realize that one’s busy schedule has separated them from their loved ones. The virus caused people to realize that love and relationships are sacred and are being overlooked. With the threat of losing loved ones to death along with being separated during illnesses and being helpless to bring comfort and peace to those loved ones suffering/dying caused us to re-evaluate what is truly important in life.
Another positive to this thorn is that people began to think about their lot in life: what it means to them, who is important, realizing their need to address their spirituality and need for it, and what is their legacy. Many began to note that they had been chasing the wrong things from life and realized that material things are not as important as the relationships we have. This being said, we also have to acknowledge the aspect that there was also a spike in depression, anxieties, suicide attempts/completions, domestic violence and other mental health issues brought on by the COVID-19 lockdown.
In the passage provided, Paul writes about an issue which has a great devastation in his life, one which he has begged to the Lord for its removal. Three times Paul pleads with God and each time God’s response is that “My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness.” (verse 9). What is meant by this? Is it God being mean and non-caring towards Paul? Not at all! On the contrary, God is calling Paul to rest in him and to allow God’s power to do what he (Paul) cannot do on his own. When we are at our weakest point of our situations; God is the One who intervenes and intercedes on our behalf to empower those who trust in Him to be overcomers of the impossible. And it should be understood that because of our weakness that it is self-evident that it’s God’s power and grace which restores and renews our souls and spirits.
I personally know this as fact: many times when I couldn’t do for myself; God came with grace and empowered me to be an overcomer through him.
How can you find the appreciation among the thorns? First, refocus. Instead of looking at the situation as an impossibility, focus on the possibility of what God can do for you/with you/through you. What blessing can come from this? The possibilities are endless! Second, build/restore the relationships which are sacred to you; leave nothing left unsaid or undone. Bless those relationships which you cherish and strengthen them. This will be more of a blessing when something tragic takes place and all involved can see the supports they have in you and that relationship. Lastly, take your spirituality seriously. Don’t leave to chance that you don’t have a spirit/relationship with God. Search this for yourself and seek God and place your trust in Him!
The thorns in our lives don’t always need to choke us out or to cause pain to ourselves. Knowing what our thorns are, working around them and to seek the blessings in spite of the thorns will make our lives better, our relationships sweeter and we can bless others in the mist of the thorns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.