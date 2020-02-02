“Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways acknowledge him, and he will make your paths straight.” (Proverbs 3:5-5)
If you, like me, have had those experiences in life that you just do not “get,” because they seem too unexpected an incident, then I pray my words help you understand those times a little better.
Try as hard as I can, sometimes, I feel like God is not listening. Or, I think, perhaps, it is me that is not listening. “What should I do about this or that God?” seems to be an everyday prayer in my life.
Looking back, I can recognize times when He has shown me the answers. Perhaps, I have not always listened to what God showed/allowed me to feel or did not have the spirituality to understand.
Reaching adulthood in spirituality, I feel does not exist. We remain God’s children, always searching and growing until He calls us home.
Ever wonder why you made a decision that led you down one path instead of another? “What if I would have stayed in my home town of Cleveland? What if I had gone to college sooner than later? What if I had married this young man instead of another? Why have I been hurt by so many people? Why have I been loved by so many people? The “what if’s” go on into infinity.
Did God have a purpose in nudging me to turn this way or that way, or was it my own free will? God gave us that free will and sometimes we get in some very hot water when we go off on our own way of living.
My take on God answering prayers is that He lets us know by showing us and/or He gives us a feeling in some way about what path He chooses for us. Then it is up to us to really try to make the right choices. If we listen I believe certain things happen. We might meet someone by chance and for some reason converse with that person and that person just may have the answers to the prayer we have been talking to God about lately.
Sometimes we have to feel pain, sorrow, remorse and other uncomfortable things to find the answer to our prayers and direction in life. Then, sometimes, we really feel joy in our lives because we listened.
Way back I went to an auction, heard an elderly woman say she sure needed the walker that was up for bid. I had very little money on me, just what I thought I could spend on something I needed. The bid went up to $10 for the walker and I won the bid.
I walked over to her and told her she now had a walker. She was so happy! I went back to where I was standing and a man approached me. He was dressed in a white shirt and bib overalls and said, “I know what you did, here is $5 toward the walker for the older lady.” Then he just seemed to disappear.
After I went home I had to mow our lawn. It was a very hot Kansas summer day and I dreaded mowing the lawn. I started the mower and took a few steps and, for some reason, I was really watching the ground.
There on the ground lay a $5 bill. I rejoiced. I could hardly believe what had happened.
We lived in that town for five years. Eventually I became editor of the weekly newspaper, president of the Chamber of Commerce, substituted in the schools, participated in community theater; ran for city office (lost by nine votes to the incumbent). I was really out and about in the community.
Never once did I see the man who gave me the $5 at the auction. Always listening for something of interest to write about for the paper, I would have coffee with about 10 older farmers each morning, after my children had gone to school, if I was not teaching, and no farmer ever looked like the man at the auction. I believe the “man” was a messenger from God, showing me the path that day.
We all have beautiful experiences, answers to prayers, the knowledge of what path to travel, the folks God seems to direct us to meet. Those touches from God never cease.
Be alert to those touches and listen. God is always answering our prayers. Sometimes the answers are not what we want but God knows best what we need; our lives will be more full of love, companionship and joy if we truly listen.
So the next time you feel that “nudge” to speak to someone, offer assistance, to “go through this door or that door,” to offer true love and kindness, please do not hesitate. Take that step and feel God. You will show others the love in your heart, and no doubt you will get love in return, somehow, someway.
Oh, how I look forward to going out among folks. Please share your love, your kindness, and your time with someone you “meet by chance.” Probably it is God at work in your life.
