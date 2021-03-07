Q. My wife and I are expecting to build in the next year; my wife is expecting our second child and interest rates are great right now. I was in Indianapolis last week and we visited the job site of a house that my cousin is having built. Their house is in a well-established neighborhood and their builder is more of an upscale custom builder. They were using no headers over their windows and doors on the exterior walls. They were framed and insulated, but no headers like I am used to. When I asked Eric, my cousin, about this he said they mentioned they were using box headers. What is that? — Mike
A. There are many ways to achieve the structural support for window and door openings in the construction of a home without physically seeing a double header.
According to code requirements, you can frame walls up to 24” on center spacing and if you line up your studs with the upper floor joists or roof trusses also on 24” spacing and you install a window that is less than 24” between the studs, no header is required.
Nowadays common 2x6” wall framing for more insulation value is typical. Often today wall heights are higher allowing more vertical size for a header. You can install a larger 2x12” single header and still be able to foam or insulate the remainder of the cavity.
Another common practice is to install a header as part of the floor joist framing, typically using “I” joist floor systems. Now you use a two-ply rim joist over the window or door opening and can meet the requirements for a 60” window. All these techniques allow for more insulation in the wall and floor system.
These new forms of framing give today’s builders the abilities to meet the new energy code requirements. When he speaks of box headers, they are wall designs that apply either a single ply (typically the outside) or a double ply which means they specifically nail a plywood or structure wood on the face of the box framing above an opening.
A single ply box header 6” tall can provide support for a 48” opening with roof structure and a 15” single ply can support a floor and roof load with up to 60” opening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.