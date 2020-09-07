Rarely a day goes by now without someone on social media calling me a "fear monger."
I usually just laugh. Calling me a fear monger on a post about COVID-19 is honestly kind of lazy and uninspired. It's like a kid calling someone a doo-doo head because they're incapable of thinking of something more pointed. It's like, "Hey, I can't think of any actual criticisms so I'll just throw this generic label out there. Ha! Yeah! Showed you!"
But as I responded to one woman via email this week who sent me a rant (which was littered with COVID misinformation that I took part of my day to kindly correct), here's something you may not know about me:
I'm not scared of COVID-19.
"Well of course not! No one should be! You're just trying to make everyone else scared to fit your agenda, 99% survival rate, herp derp!"
Yeah, no.
There's two main reasons I'm not particularly frightened by COVID-19 myself:
1) My family and I are at low risk.
I am 34. My wife is 34. My son is nearing 2. We are all in generally good health. Statistically, even if we were to contract COVID-19, there is negligible risk of us dying.
Of all known cases in Indiana, 15.1% have been people in their 30s, totaling 14,625 people. Of those people in their 30s, 22 have died, for a death rate of 0.15%. My risk of dying from many more mundane things in life are higher than that.
For people less than 20, of the 11,525 positive Hoosiers in that age range, the death rate is 0.026%. That may explain why my son is more terrified of his new light-up shoes than COVID-19, because they may indeed be more likely to kill him than coronavirus.
I have very little to lose, in part thanks to my age.
However, that is not a luxury that everyone has.
As I explained months ago in my column "The threat of COVID-19 is relative," your risk changes drastically with your age.
For someone who is 80, to date, 1,582 of the 5,908 patients known to have COVID-19 in Indiana have gone on to die. That's 26.8%, which is actually an improvement, because a few months ago that ratio was more like 31% for people 80-plus.
The historical death rates among known cases are 12% for Hoosiers in their 70s, and 4.7% for people in their 60s.
And a reminder here, that's just death. Death is not the only severely negative outcome most people would want to avoid.
We've heard from people like Dr. John Egli in Topeka, West Noble Athletic Director Tom Schermerhorn and Fremont Principal Greg Mohler that, while none of them died, COVID-19 made them sick to the brink of death and landed them in the hospital for weeks.
In the four-county area, 30% of all residents are 55 years old and older. Those people generally, statistically, have much more to lose and, therefore, may have more fear than I do.
2) I am well-informed.
Arguably, along with our county health officers and medical professionals, I may be one of the most well-informed in the region about COVID-19 simply because I have been learning and writing about it daily since March 9.
I know how the virus spreads. I know the symptoms it can cause. I understand where it is more likely to transmit person to person and where it is not. I know how testing works. I know what it means when case counts rise. I know what positivity rates are. I know what positivity rates mean in relation to cases and testing. I know about comorbidities. I know the process the state uses when labeling something a COVID-19 so I have confidence that it's not simply there because someone felt like calling it COVID for whatever conspiratorial reason you want to make up for it.
I have such a wide breadth of knowledge and understanding about COVID-19 that I can look at the situation surrounding me and make informed judgments and decisions about it. I can choose the best practices in my life to avoid infection and aim to protect myself and others from such too.
I wouldn't be able to do that without a wide and diverse collection of information I've been able to consume.
In that same vein, my aim is to provide our readers as much of that information too, so they can be as informed and make the good, informed decisions that work best for them and their families.
Combined, these two factors allow me to go about my day-to-day life with little to fear from COVID-19.
At the same time, however, I am also knowledgeable enough to understand that my situation is not everyone's situation.
There are people in our communities that do have a lot to fear from COVID-19. An infection that can be relatively easy to pick up can be a matter of life and death for them.
And I'm sorry if you're "sick of hearing about" COVID-19 because it's not a big deal to you. Tough. You're not the only person who reads our newspaper.
In fact, I would say categorically that older people, the people who do have much more to potentially lose, probably read this publication at higher proportions day to day than the loudmouths on Facebook who can only cook up the generic "fear mongering!" comment because they're incapable of forming an actual, cogent argument.
I'm personally not scared of COVID-19.
I'm much more concerned about ignorance and irrationality.
And so, I do and will continue to write about COVID-19 until such a time it's not an impact on our day-to-day lives. We haven't hit that point yet, so I'll continue.
In the end, I'm not interested in mongering fear. I'm interested in mongering information.
Because the best weapon you can wield in defense against fear is knowledge.
