Our oldest granddaughter, Jane, turned 12 last week. This picture is from when we visited them in Bergen, Norway, in November for Mari’s birthday. She turned 5. Nora will turn 10 later this month. Their mother, Dorothy, a 1997 East Noble High School graduate, is married to Simon Dankel, a native Norwegian. Note the rainbow created by Jane and Nora as a school project during the Covid lockdown. In Norwegian, the rainbow says, “All will be well.”