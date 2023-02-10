I relate to this vignette from Erin Raatz of Fort Wayne. It begins with Erin spilling food on her shirt.
Levi, 9: And you think we’re the mess makers? Look at yourself!
Erin: I know! I guess you know who you get it from.
Levi: No, I think you get it from us!
+++
Jennifer Edwards of Kendallville overheard their daughter Ella on the phone after her practice: “Ooooohh! My mom made roasted brussels sprouts ... (pause) ... YOU’RE disgusting. They are delicious! They’re nature’s candy. They’ve got layers, like ogres.”
Jennifer later found this conversation from the stage play Shrek:
Shrek: Ogres are like onions.
Donkey: They stink?
Shrek: Yes. No.
Donkey: Oh, they make you cry.
Shrek: No.
Donkey: Oh, you leave em out in the sun, they get all brown, start sproutin’ little white hairs.
Shrek: No. Layers. Onions have layers. Ogres have layers. Onions have layers. You get it? We both have layers.
Donkey: Oh, you both have layers. Oh. You know, not everybody like onions.
Here is another story from Ella:
Sitting eating one of her favorite snacks, crushed up tortilla chips, salsa and sour cream, Ella said, “I imagine this is what Mexicans eat for breakfast.”
+++
Here are a few random quotes from our grandson, Oliver, 4, and Priscilla, 6. We were with them in Chile for three weeks in late December and early January. These are all from that visit.
“I’m curious ... Curious George!” Oliver is very curious and his favorite books and videos are the Curious George series.
I was lightly making circles and ovals with the tips of my fingernails on Priscilla’s stomach as we napped together. “Your fingernails are skating!” Priscilla said.
Oliver standing outside the closed bathroom door: “Grandpa Terry, is your privacy done?”
At church one Sunday morning the pastor used the word treasure. Oliver exclaimed out loud, “Treasure!”
When our daughter Catherine and her husband Diego were explaining to Oliver all of their cousins, they mentioned Robert, who lives in Maryland. Oliver heard “Robert” and exclaimed, “Robber! He’s a robber?!”
And here are two cute Oliver stories that Catherine shared with me on Wednesday of this week.
They were by the entrance door of their home and Oliver said, “Mommy, I love you ... more than a million percent!”
Later they got some really nice artisanal bread with seeds all over it from a pasta store. Catherine cut Oliver a slice of bread and put butter all over it. When he got his slice, Oliver said, “Mommy, take the bark off!” (He meant the crust!)
+++
Thank you to everyone who shares photos and/or stories. When you share your stories and/or photos, you brighten the lives of many people. I urgently need more stories! Please email me at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com; mail stories to me at 816 Mott St., Kendallville, IN 46755, or go to funnykids.com to submit your story and also read past stories. Please share this column with friends and family — I would love to hear from them, too.
