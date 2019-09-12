There’s no question which team a win would mean more to on Friday night. But both need a victory to stay atop the Northeast 8 Conference.
DeKalb hasn’t beaten East Noble in a football game since 2007. That’s 13 in a row, including matchups in the postseason.
And speaking of the postseason, last year’s sectional opener was the closest margin of victory in the last 13 games between these two teams, a 33-32 East Noble win.
Where has this rivalry gone?
A win for the Barons would almost solidify that this program is all the way back from the dead. It sounds like an overreaction, but it’s not when you consider where the program was earlier this decade. In the first five years of this past decade, the Barons won a combined six games, including half of those (3) in Pete Kempf’s first year in 2014.
The last half of this decade, there has been steady progress and building for games like this one. Games that get the whole community excited. Games that even the coaches get nervous for. Games that get all of the media attention.
That’s what make rivalry games. That’s what makes tonight’s game so captivating.
While the Barons have been down since the start of this decade, the Knights have been rolling along churning out 7- or 8-win seasons year after year.
DeKalb finished tied for third in the Northeast 8 last season and looks to finish in the top half once again this year in a conference that’s getting competitively deeper year-to-year. The Barons got over a big hurdle last week with a win over New Haven, ending a streak of nine straight losses to the Bulldogs.
Putting a stop to the 13-game losing streak against East Noble would mean more for DeKalb, not just because the streak is longer, but because the Knights have been dominant during the run. At least the Barons have been right on the verge of beating New Haven in recent years. Up until last year’s sectional opener, the East Noble-DeKalb result hasn’t been close.
The Knights have been the premier team of the conference with only three losses to NE8 opponents since the conference started in 2015. The next team with the least amount of conference losses is Leo with five.
East Noble does have one guy who has had a lot of success against DeKalb roaming the sidelines, and that’s Luke Amstutz.
The Knights head coach has only lost to DeKalb once in his high school football coaching career. It came in 2009, his second year as the head man for Angola. Overall, he’s 10-1 against the Barons.
Tonight also marks the eighth time Amstutz will coach against one of his former assistants in Kempf.
Kempf was an assistant on the staff for Amstutz in his first two years as the head coach of the Knights. These two guys have tremendous respect for each other and have expressed it multiple times, even after last year’s sectional thriller.
“I give Pete Kempf a ton of credit. Dave Schlemmer, Brody (Dixon), (Seth) Wilcox, those coaches and those kids working their butt off to try and build something special here and bring back football in DeKalb County,” Amstutz said after the 33-32 win on Oct. 19, 2018.
Both teams need the win, but it means more for DeKalb. From winless seasons to tragedy in 2016 with the deaths of Derek Padilla and Lucas Oberkiser to a referendum being voted down this past May that would have partly improved athletic facilities. The win over Angola to start the season signified that this year’s Baron team was ready to be taken seriously as one of area’s best teams. A win tonight would mean so much more. It would further validate the strides this program has made in the last five years.
If the Knights win, it puts another quality victory on their resume for what hopes to be a championship season, whether it be another NE8 title or their first sectional title since 2003.
Both teams head into tonight’s game with undefeated records for the first time since 1995. Some of my younger KPC colleagues were still infants then, but my legendary pal Mark Murdock remembers, because he was there covering the game.
The East Noble-DeKalb rivalry has lost some of its luster. But with all of the hype surrounding tonight’s game, it feels like this one can restore what once was a great game.
