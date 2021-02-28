Reports say Fort Wayne is launching a program to help newcomers to our state learn how to be Hoosiers.
Which raises the question: What makes someone a Hoosier, anyway?
I mean, other than being born here or having an addiction to basketball.
I’m a Hoosier in the first place because great-great-grandpa Kurtz, a bootmaker in northwestern Ohio, must have thought Indiana dwellers were going barefoot and needed his services. Or maybe they chased him out of the buckeye state. Our family history doesn’t say.
The Kurtzes — at least this one — have hung around these parts ever since, more than 120 years in all.
From my family’s story, we can conclude that a Hoosier is a person who knows there must be someplace better than Ohio.
Not all Hoosiers are alike, though. We barely all speak the same language.
Look up a map showing dialects of The United States. Only two states have three separate dialects all within their boundaries — Ohio and Indiana. Apparently, when people got tired of living in Ohio, they moved straight west and didn’t change their speech patterns.
Up here along the Michigan border, we use what’s known as the ‘northern” dialect. That’s a polite way of saying we speak English correctly.
We share our “normal” speech pattern with the northern edge of Ohio, all of Michigan’s Lower Peninsula, upstate New York and much of Illinois, Wisconsin and Iowa, according to one map.
Travel south of Fort Wayne, and they’re speaking “midland,” also known as “pretty close to correct” or “still understandable.”
Approach the Ohio River and you’re hearing “southern,” a dialect that stretches all the way to the Gulf of Mexico, according to some experts. More-precise sources divide “southern” into as many as eight sub-groups.
A few years back, I hired a bright young reporter from the lower third of our state, and I needed a translator for the rest of her time here. In one confusing episode, she asked me for a “flass water” to smack a bug that was buzzing around.
Still, the southern tip of Indiana contributes a lot to what most outsiders would identify as Hoosier-ness, such as Abraham Lincoln’s formative years and Larry Bird.
We’re also known for the Indy 500 race, which captures the nation’s attention every Memorial Day weekend. Hoosiers still build a lot of automobiles and the parts that go inside them, although these days the vehicles bear Japanese names such as Toyota and Subaru, instead of the German-influenced Stutz and Duesenberg brands from a century ago.
As shown by our engine-building talents, being Hoosiers means we’re skilled with our hands (although in my case, manual dexterity is limited to typing).
That’s why, when most of the nation has shifted to the service or information economies, our corner of Indiana remains America’s leading stronghold of manufacturing.
When we finish a day of the honest, hard work for which we’ve become famous, Hoosiers enjoy corn on the cob, homegrown tomatoes and fireflies.
People from anywhere else find Hoosiers to be unusually friendly.We don’t avoid eye contact with people we meet on the street.
Neighborliness seems so normal to us, we don’t even realize it’s our special quality.
So, if you really want to teach someone to blend in with Hoosiers, just tell them to smile and say hello — even to strangers. We’ll think you’ve lived here forever.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.