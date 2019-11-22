For the past several weeks, I have been studying the book of James and going through the book a few verses at a time.
This slow, intentional way allows me to catch nuances that I might miss when rushing through the Bible. This is not to say that I do not read through the Bible in the year, I also participate in that every couple of years. Studying the word of God changes us, and I encourage you to find a method, way that works for you.
One of the things I have learned from a compelling Bible study that I took years ago is to ask myself a question periodically. Am I living what I learn? Am I? You can read and read, but if you do not put the scripture into practice, it is for not.
So I encourage you to take small chunks and dig in deep. For example, in the book of James, I recently studied James 1:19-20.
James 1:19-20 So then, my beloved brethren, let every man be swift to hear, slow to speak, slow to wrath; for the wrath of man does not produce the righteousness of God.
Questions to ask ourselves as we dig in:
• Why begin beloved children? If we study the Greek word of agape (which is what beloved is translated from), “unconditional love.” A reminder to us that we are loved! 1 John 4:11 ”Beloved, if God so loved us, we also ought to love one another.”
• What do we see next? Let every man. This leaves no doubt. It does not tell us some men, the men that hear my voice, or the men that choose to listen. (Men is universal here as when we say “you guys.”) So, all of us is to do something, the next statement in the passage.
• Swift to hear and slot to speaking and wrath are the instructions. I have been heard to say “two ears, one mouth” for a reason. You see, we speak too often and close our ears to truly listening.
• It is easy anymore to become angry. The Greek word used here is orgē. Which when studied, we find this:
anger, the natural disposition, temper, character
movement or agitation of the soul, impulse, desire, any violent emotion, but esp. anger
anger, wrath, indignation
anger exhibited in punishment, hence used for punishment itself
of punishments inflicted by magistrates
(I use blueletterbible.org when I am studying passages for personal learning and study as well as for sermon prep.)
All of this tied together teaches me/shows me that I need to work on my listening. I am afraid too many times I am listening for my opportunity to jump in and speak. I need to listen, process, and then discern if there is a need for a response. I have learned that for me in angry situations if I wait to respond, I can do so without anger.
Let’s be quick to love this year! That will, for sure, change the landscape!
