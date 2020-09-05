David Higgins I Sep 5, 2020 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save David D. Higgins I, 82, of Shipshewana, Indiana, died on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Goshen Health Hospital. Arrangements are with Miller-Stewart Funeral Home in Middlebury. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. KPC News Tweets from https://twitter.com/kpcnews/lists/kpc-staff Latest e-Edition The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll For President, the two or three households closest to your home support? You voted: Mostly President Trump Mostly Biden Both Don't know Don't care Vote View Results Back Special Sections Summer Fun 2020 2019-2020 The Phone Book Noble and LaGrange counties Get the Job: Health Care August 2019. Whitley County Chamber of Commerce 100th Anniversary 2019 Auburn in the Fall Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLSC Communications closing Kendallville plant, 307 job losses expectedHigh speed chase ends with three arrestsGarrett grad trekking Pacific Crest TrailGarrett schools place 23 students in quarantineFormer Noble sheriff to lead Auburn policeOwner seeks buyer for Auburn HotelAshley pedestrian killed on rural roadCOVID-19 'moderate to high' in DeKalb County, lower elsewhereKendallville Trick or Treat event will be drive-thruAttendance down at Lakeland as state tightens up coronavirus exposure guidelines Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News Robert Downey Jr is 'done' with the MCU J.K. Simmons thought career would be limited by Oz Cara Delevingne and Halsey dating? Paris Hilton was 'acting' in past relationships Fall webworms can be controlled DeKalb County public meetings Prairie Heights Heritage Fest canceled for 2020 New police chief started as social worker
