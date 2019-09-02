This is an interesting week for our area football teams. There are still some good games to watch this Friday, but the following Friday night provides some juicy matchups. Almost as juicy as some of those pork burgers I’ve been sampling this season.
But let’s not get too ahead ourselves and get tripped up by an unsuspecting opponent. Let me tell you, I hate being knocked to the ground. I can’t tell you how long it takes me to get back up.
Here’s the third installment of my power rankings.
No. 1 East Noble
Last week: 1
Record: 2-0
Last Friday’s result: 34-29 win over Mishawaka
The Knights followed up their excited win over Plymouth from Week 1 with an even more impressive win over Mishawaka in Week 2. The win gave the Knights possibly the best résumé so far in northeast Indiana. That’s why they are still at the top of my power rankings.
In the win over the Cavemen, the defense made stops when it needed to the most and the offensive took care of business, as usual with Bailey Parker throwing with ease to Gage Ernsberger and Hayden Jones.
An interesting stat from Friday’s game: zero punts, which made for an efficient game for both sides. And I’m always in favor of a quick game.
This bovine doesn’t see any scenario in where the Knights fall down from this spot in the near future, but there are a couple of high-profile matchups quickly approaching. More on that later.
No. 2 DeKalb
Last week: 2
Record: 2-0
Last Friday’s result: 35-22 win at Garrett
The Barons proved themselves worthy of the No. 2 spot with a win over rival Garrett, which came a week after a huge victory over Angola. I’ll admit I was worried of a small letdown, but it seems that this DeKalb team is different than in years past.
Evan Eshbach had himself a game through the air, going 6-for-11 for 195 yards and three touchdowns, two of those in the direction of Easton Rhodes.
Like a lot of teams in this week’s power rankings, the Barons can’t afford to look too far down the schedule with a big potential No. 1 versus No. 2 matchup in two weeks. New Haven will be a big enough challenge this week, considering the Bulldogs will be hungry after an 0-2 start to the season.
No. 3 Churubusco
Last week: 5
Record: 2-0
Last Friday’s result: 52-28 win at Lakeland
This jump up in the rankings has a lot to do with Jake Fulk. Have you seen these numbers through two games? If you don’t remember from last week, here’s an update.
Fulk has carried the ball 59 times this season and rushed for 569 yards and seven touchdowns. That’s an average of 9.6 yards per carry and 284.5 rushing yards per game. Incredible. Oh, he also caught two passes on Friday night for 117 yards and two more scores.
It should be stated that it is early, but Fulk is in the running (sorry for the pun) for KPC Prep of the Year.
No. 4 West Noble
Last week: 4
Record: 2-0
Last Friday’s result: 21-6 win over Wawasee
The Chargers found their offense after Brandon Pruitt, a Navy commit, rushed for 260 yards and two scores against the Warriors. Kyle Mawhorter also threw the ball well for 90 yards and a touchdown.
Once again, their defense held strong against Wawasee, only allowing six points.
For West Noble, it will be important to not look too far ahead on the schedule to its first NECC Big matchup with Angola in two weeks. A trip to Eastside this week could be a dangerous spot, if the Chargers aren’t too careful.
No. 5 Angola
Last week: 3
Record: 0-2
Last Friday’s result: 33-13 loss at Leo
I still have faith in the Hornets, though it’s waning.
I believe they can pick themselves up off the mat and fight. There’s still plenty of talent on the roster to have a successful season. A conference title isn’t out of the question, and conference play doesn’t start for another two weeks for the Hornets.
After the first 0-2 start since 2015, the road doesn’t get any easier over the next two weeks with Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (Mich.) coming to town this week, then a trip to Ligonier the following week.
One reason Angola is still hanging in my top five is because the teams below them in the “Others considered” all lost this past week. So they’re still here. For now.
Others considered: Eastside, Garrett and Lakeland.
