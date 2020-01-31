During February’s American Heart Month, Parkview Health will host a series of heart-healthy events and activities aimed at increasing the awareness of heart disease.
Parkview will “go red” for the month of February, shining a red light on the west side of Parkview Heart Institute on the Parkview Regional Medical Center campus, as well as the east side of Parkview Hospital Randallia on Carew Street, both in Fort Wayne.
Other events include:
• National Wear Red Day, Feb. 7
Parkview coworkers, patients and visitors are invited to help raise awareness of concerns related to heart health by wearing red on this national awareness day.
• Heart Healthy Nutrition Program, Feb. 12, 2:15-3:15 p.m., Parkview Center for Healthy Living at the Parkview Neighborhood Health Center, 3350 E. Paulding Road, Fort Wayne
Research shows that people with diabetes are more likely to develop heart disease and have a greater chance of having a heart attack or stroke. In this class, people will learn important lifestyle measures for diabetes management, including heart-healthy eating, physical activity and more. A quick demonstration on how to prepare a heart-healthy, diabetic-friendly recipe will be provided. This program is free, but registration is required by calling 266-6500.
• Her Heart Support Network at PHI, Feb. 13, 6-8 p.m., Parkview Regional Medical Center (entrance 4, third floor, conference rooms A/B)
All female cardiac patients are invited to join this local support group for women with heart disease. Parkview Heart Institute experts facilitate the monthly meetings. February’s topic will be “What Happens in the Cath Lab.”
• Sixth Annual Love Your Heart Expo, Feb. 20, Parkview Mirro Center for Research & Innovation, 10622 Parkview Plaza Drive, Fort Wayne
The free Love Your Heart Expo will feature two sessions, starting at 10:30 a.m. or 5 p.m. Local experts will explain how your genes are not your health destiny. Guests may also visit learning centers and participate in health screenings. Registration for this event is currently closed. Sign up for the waitlist at parkview.com/loveyourheart.
• Happy Heart session at StoryPoint, Feb. 28, 2 p.m., StoryPoint, 3715 Union Chapel Road, Fort Wayne
Participate in rhythm-based activities and guided imagery, while learning about ways to manage the personal stress and depression that can be unique to living in a retirement or assisted living setting. Heart-healthy snacks will be provided. Please RSVP by Feb. 26 by calling 483-5590.
• CPR Certification, Feb. 28, 7:30 a.m. to noon, Parkview Center for Healthy Living at the Community Learning Center, 401 E. Diamond St., Kendallville
Trained instructors from Parkview Noble Hospital will lead participants through the American Heart Association’s Heartsaver course so they can be prepared to save lives. The cost is $15, and registration is required by calling 266-6500.
