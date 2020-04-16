Social distancing is not new to Kendallville Mayor Suzanne Handshoe. “I guess I’ve been through this before when I had my stem cell transplant in 2016,” she said. “I am being careful, as I cannot get sick.”
How is it going?
“Pretty well for the most part,” she replied in an email. “It seems that most people are complying with social distancing.”
During social distancing, she still goes to the office (the second floor in City Hall) several blocks from their home. She wears a mask to work until she gets into the office.
“No one is allowed in my office,” she said. “We are still working on city issues. Some days are a little more stressful than others.”
How is the city of Kendallville and how are Kendallville’s people doing?
“I am concerned for our small businesses, eateries and such,” she said. “The people seem to be keeping positive. I’m encouraged by the amount of people we see on the trails and walking in the park. I am also encouraged about the box program Logan Conley is starting through the Community Learning Center on Wednesday.”
Legacy Church of Kendallville is offering a Box of Hope to anyone who is feeling discouraged.
The church is working with other organizations in the community. People who live in Noble County are invited to consider receiving a Box of Hope or give towards a Box of Hope. “We can all help with the great program!” she said.
She is also encouraged by the weekend popcorn sales at the Strand Theatre, on Main Street, across from City Hall.
“It is a drive-through and he sold out on Saturday due to the great support from our community!” she said.
Suzanne and her husband Randy spend time outside walking and working in the yard.
Her doctors appointments are virtual. It’s to the office and home. Randy shops for them once a week.
I saw on Facebook that she is reading stories aloud to children and I asked what gave her the idea.
“I decided to start last week after Councilwoman Amy Ballard suggested it, because I can’t start the reading in the park,” she said. “We both thought it might be something positive. It has been well received. I’m just reading books that my grandchildren enjoy. Randy lets Brice (their son) know when I’m getting started so they can watch. They love it! I hope to keep it going each morning. It depends how early my Zoom meetings at city hall are.”
She believes the people of Kendallville are taking social distancing seriously. “We observe it when we are walking,” she said. “People seem to be respectful; one of us moves to avoid contact. I am doing a lot of Zoom meetings.”
Her advice for residents is to “keep practicing social distancing, ask a family member if they need anything you might have extra of, or if you can pick it up from the store if you are going. Please try to support our small businesses.
“We are all in this together and we will get through it!”
Like all of us, she misses people.
GRACE HOUSHOLDER is a columnist and editorial writer for this newspaper. Contact her at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com.
