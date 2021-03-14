It turns out, you can teach an old band new tricks.
Now in its 45th year, Auburn-based rock band Choice recently shared its music on iTunes and other music-streaming services for the first time.
After a long career as northeast Indiana’s favorite party band, playing faithful versions of classic rock hits, Choice is releasing original songs written by its experienced musicians.
“It’s one thing to be a cover band. It’s another to have original music. You want to leave a legacy of that,” said Mike Littlejohn, the newest member of Choice with 13 years in the lineup on bass guitar.
Choice is part of a sudden surge of online music from Auburn musicians.
Austin Marsh released his first full album, “Bohemians,” on streaming services March 5. Backed by a solid band, Marsh displays the maturation of his songwriting and multi-instrumental talents.
Sarah Reasner of Auburn and her collaborator, Cami Akhamie of Florida, posted their album, “I Choose Love,” on YouTube about three months ago. Friday at 8 p.m., they’ll release a full concert on YouTube, Facebook and the silverbirch.studio website, with no charge to watch and hear their versatile worship songs.
And you can log onto iTunes and buy two Choice songs — “Two Lane,” written by Dan Cory, and “Last Chance Texaco,” composed by Littlejohn — for 99 cents apiece. Both tunes lay down an easy-rolling groove that makes the perfect backdrop for a road cruise.
You also can find Choice on Pandora, Spotify, YouTube, Amazon and Apple Music.
More songs are on their way to the internet, Littlejohn promised.
“I think we’ll be releasing one every two weeks or week-and-a-half for a while,” Cory said. “It’s fun for us — just to see what happens.”
Over the past five years, Choice members have recorded some 30 compositions of their own, Littlejohn said. They played a sampling of their originals in a concert at the DeKalb Outdoor Theater in Auburn three summers ago.
Following that one-of-a-kind concert, fans asked how they could obtain copies of the songs.
“It’s not about the money,” Cory said about selling the music on the internet. “We ’re just trying to get it out there for them.”
Early versions of the songs are being upgraded, thanks to better recording equipment and a richer sound provided by additional performers.
For the new recordings, the band added three musicians to its five-man mix and labeled the songs as “Choice and Friends.” Joining the band are vocalist Pam Good, the wife of drummer Mike Good, singer and keyboard player Carol Foley and trumpet player Steve Butler, a former Choice member. Other core members of Choice are Dan Guinn and Mike Penland.
The extra musicians add “frosting” to the songs, Mike Good said. “It’s so much fun. We have a ball” recording them again, he added.
“We’re still writing new ones,” Littlejohn said. Plans call for uploading a new song by Pam Good and Cory, entitled “Sea Breeze.”
“Am I Ready,” written by Cory and sung by Pam Good, made its debut last year in a service at Auburn First United Methodist Church. It also will be made available soon for streaming and downloads.
To place a song on the Internet, a band needs to choose a distributor. The tune then goes through a process in which the music and artwork are reviewed for originality.
“Everything’s scrutinized,” Littlejohn said. When a song passes muster, the distributor sends it to all the major services. Cory said Choice’s music went to a total of 15 platforms.
The band pays a one-time fee — which Littlejohn described as “very nominal” — for unlimited uploads. The distributor keeps track of sales and sends the band a payment at the end of the year. I was surprised to learn that when I purchased “Two Lane,” all 99 cents went to Choice’s account, with no cut to anyone else.
“The world is so different. You used to have to have a record company to do things you can do on your own, now,” Littlejohn said.
“It’s a process we enjoy,” Cory said about recording for the internet. After 40-plus years of road trips and late nights, the band finds it relaxing to make music in the comfort of its “Barn Studio.”
“This is kind of what we’ve evolved to over the years,” Cory said about Choice’s new style of playing its original songs in a studio. “Some people take longer to evolve than others.”
