It is a wonderful thing when communities come together in the face of a disaster.
Disaster is unfortunately what we are facing with the COVID-19 pandemic. The disease is so widespread and persistent that we are running through our resources before new supplies can be made available.
Specifically, hospitals and clinics are running out of masks as well as other forms of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). Health care workers are helping create some safety for themselves by going online to search for more. I am told that the hashtags #GetMePPE and #WeNeedPPE have been trending on Twitter.
Strategies have been developed for re-use and prolonged use of the available masks. But when the supply of masks runs out, health care workers are put at increased risk for disease. So, some people are making their own.
Hospital staff members and volunteers have been using surgical sheeting or other fabrics as well as diapers, maxi pads and other products to create masks. Social media channels are full of tips and sewing patterns.
Some limited evidence suggests that homemade masks can offer some protection. But the Do It Yourself (DIY) approach has also drawn criticism for providing a false sense of security, potentially putting wearers at risk. These “MacGyver” type efforts are well meant but have not been tested.
Increasingly, though, health care workers are finding they have no other choice, something even the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) acknowledged. In new guidelines, the agency even recommends a bandana, scarf or other type of covering in cases where face masks are not available.
There are two main types of masks generally used in health care. N95 respirators filter out 95% of airborne particles, including most bacteria and viruses. Lighter face masks are made to prevent mucous from getting spread around.
Chinese researchers recently analyzed six randomly controlled trials that included more than 9,000 participants and found no added benefits of N95 masks over ordinary surgical masks for health care providers treating patients with influenza. However, evidence suggests that SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) may require more intensive protection.
The problem is that there are not enough of either mask type to deal with a prolonged and intense outbreak like those seen already in China, Iran and Italy. To fill this void, strategies can be found online to create homemade masks utilizing various techniques, materials and plans.
Some evidence suggests that homemade masks can help in a pinch, at least for some illnesses. For example, a 2013 study by researchers in the United Kingdom, volunteers made surgical masks from cotton T-shirts, then put them on and coughed into a chamber that measured how much bacterial content got through. They also assessed the aerosol-filtering ability of a variety of household materials, including scarfs, antimicrobial pillowcases, vacuum-cleaner bags, and tea towels. They tested each material with an aerosol containing two types of bacteria similar in size to influenza.
Surgical masks performed three times better than homemade ones in the filtration test and twice as well at blocking droplets on the cough test. But all the makeshift materials, which also included silk, linen and regular pillowcases, blocked some microbes. Vacuum-cleaner bags blocked the most bacteria, but their stiffness and thickness made them unsuitable for use as masks. Tea towels showed a similar pattern. But pillowcases and cotton T-shirts were stretchy enough to fit well, thereby reducing the particles that could get through or around them. All of them were better than nothing, even though they should be used only as a last resort if commercial masks become unavailable.
An author of the study suggested it would be best to have something soft and cotton, ideally with a bit of stretch (although it is a pain to sew), and in two layers, marked inside and outside.
The idea that something is better than nothing has also been suggested by other studies. It might help reduce transmission for the general public enough to allow some immunity to build. We cannot expect DIY masks to totally prevent disease spread. But it might help buy us a little time.
For health care workers on the frontlines of COVID-19 as well as for all of us, it might make all the difference.
If you can sew and want to donate some of your self-isolation time to a worthy cause, check out the website of your health care system for more information as to how you might help.
