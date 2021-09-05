KENDALLVILLE — A Fremont man who was surprised with a $1 million check from Publisher’s Clearing House won over the most readers this past week.
Steavin and Marsha Kratzman were just going about their business on Tuesday when all of a sudden the folks from Publishers Clearing House showed up with one of those big checks.
At first, no one answered the door for the type of big reveal you see on television. The Kratzmans were out working in their garden.
Eventually people with the Prize Patrol from Publishers Clearing House found them and the surprise began. There was the big check for Steavin and a bouquet of roses for Marsha.
“I’m going to spend it on family,” Steavin said.
The story picked up more than 11,000 pageviews this past week.
The big prize story was joined by some other stories that have charted in multiple weeks, as well as some big breaking news from around the region.
Here’s the Top 10 most-read stories at kpcnews.com from Aug. 26 to Sept. 1:
1) Local man wins $1 million from Publisher’s Clearing House — 11,771 pageviews
2) By the numbers: Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated — 6,754 pageviews (29,621 total)
3) Child suffered multiple injuries before dying — 6,409 pageviews (17,256 total)
4) BREAKING: Kendallville bank robbed, suspect in custody — 4,393 pageviews
5) Convicted Steuben murderer seeks early release — 1,294 pageviews
6) Fremont parents tell board of trustees ‘no’ to mask mandate — 1,163 pageviews
7) Lakes thief caught in Michigan — 1,062 pageviews
8) How are you doing? During bubonic plague, Martin Luther shared his faith — 920 pageviews (14,852 total pageviews — originally published in March 2020, it has caught readers’ attention again)
9) Garage Tour features six restoration shops — 797 pageviews
10) Kendallville man arrested in Sunday stabbing — 728 pageviews
On the KPC News Facebook page, posts about a credit union robbery in Kendallville, an update to quarantine rules for schools from the state and a recap of new COVID-19 cases in K-12 buildings were the top posts of the week:
Aug. 30: (Shared from The News Sun) The call came in about 2:30 p.m. We’re working to verify details about where and what happened. Police are actively searching for a suspect vehicle — 6,611 people reached, 55 reactions 69 shares, 27 comments
Sept. 1: The Indiana State Department of Health is updating guidance for schools, which would allow students exposed to a COVID-positive student to not have to quarantine if they remain asymptomatic. The catch: A school must enact and maintain a mask requirement in order to qualify — 6,374 people reached, 96 reactions, 21 shares, 47 comments
Aug. 31: Local school districts tallied at least 125 new cases of COVID-19 among students last week. Most of those came at East Noble — which had 43 new cases ID’d at the high school alone — and DeKalb Central — 5,951 people reached, 42 reactions, 19 shares, 10 comments
On the individual newspaper Facebook pages, the Publisher’s Clearing House winner from Fremont, the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival schedule and the Kendallville bank robbery were the top posts of the week:
Aug. 31: (The Herald Republican) Yes, people really do win the Publishers Clearing House sweepstakes. Just ask Steavin Kratzman of Barton Lake — 1,972 people reached, 296 reactions, 51 shares, 51 comments
Aug. 31: (The Star) It’s ACD Festival week, enjoy all of the activities — 2,712 people reached, 64 reactions, 26 shares, one comment
Aug. 30: (The News Sun) BREAKING: Kendallville Police responding to possible bank robbery at 3Rivers Federal Credit Union on U.S. 6. Suspect was reportedly heading east out of town toward DeKalb County — 14,128 people reached, 278 reactions, 256 shares, 158 comments
